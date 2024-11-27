13 MLAs unhappy with leadership, former JD(S) state chief

Former Union minister and Janata Dal (Secular) [JD(S)] state president CM Ibrahim’s meeting with party MLA GT Devegowda on Monday highlighted the deepening divisions within the party. The meeting, held at Devegowda’s residence in Mysuru, lasted over an hour, and came just days after Devegowda expressed disappointment with the party leadership for sidelining him during the Channapatna by-election campaign, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. CM Ibrahim (ANI)

The timing of Ibrahim’s visit coincided with Devegowda’s birthday, but the discussions quickly turned political, they added.

Later, addressing the media, Ibrahim expressed dissatisfaction with the JD(S) leadership and unveiled his plans to launch a new political party or form a third front in Karnataka.

“GT Devegowda would have been a minister if he had joined the Congress ahead of last year’s assembly elections. To strengthen JD(S), I, as the party’s state president, forced him to remain in the party. But now, the JD(S) high command is trying to destroy Devegowda politically,” he said.

Ibrahim accused former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy of ignoring key party leaders, including Devegowda, and turning JD(S) into a “family company.” He said that many JD(S) MLAs are frustrated with the leadership. “There are at least 13 MLAs in JD(S) who are unhappy. I have taken up the task of uniting all the disgruntled JD(S) MLAs and discussing whether to remain in JD(S) or form a third front. Kumaraswamy should realise his mistakes and stop transforming JD(S) into a family company,” he said.

Criticising Kumaraswamy’s leadership during the Channapatna bypoll, Ibrahim remarked, “When I was with Kumaraswamy, he had won the Channapatna seat with a lead of 20,000 votes by spending ₹4 crore. Now, by entering into an alliance with BJP, he spent ₹150 crore, and his son lost by more than 25,000 votes.”

Ibrahim also issued an ultimatum to JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda, saying, “The original JD(S) belongs to us. We are ready to build JD(S) again if former PM HD Deve Gowda ends the alliance with BJP. The decision to launch a separate political party or the formation of a third front in the state or strengthening JD(S) will be taken in the coming days.” He added that he plans to embark on a statewide tour to consult with political leaders, including Devegowda, and will meet him again soon.

GT Devegowda, while receptive to Ibrahim’s plans, expressed doubts about the feasibility of a new political party. “A new political party cannot be built on the support of MLAs alone. It needs workers. I have never called any JD(S) leader to express my disappointment. The pain that I had suffered in the party is not new. I will quit politics if HD Deve Gowda says that they had invited me to campaign in the bypolls,” he stated.

Devegowda also criticised Kumaraswamy for failing to consult senior leaders about crucial decisions, including fielding Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Channapatna. “Kumaraswamy did not consult us while picking Nikhil and did not involve me for the campaign too. He is destroying the JD(S) party built by Deve Gowda by his unilateral decisions,” he said.

The Gowda family has been maintaining silence over the internal conflict.

Adding to the political drama, BJP-turned-Congress leader CP Yogeshwar, who defeated JD(S) in Channapatna, took a dig at Kumaraswamy’s leadership and strategic missteps. “Kumaraswamy is selfish. He is responsible for his son’s defeat. Nikhil had lost in Mandya and should have remained in the constituency and worked up his way. But Kumaraswamy contested from Mandya instead of fielding Nikhil once again. Devegowda also agreed to fielding Nikhil from different seats each time. It was unnecessary, and people have rejected them,” Yogeshwar said.

Yogeshwar also blamed Kumaraswamy and Devegowda for prioritising caste-centric politics, accusing them of sidelining others within the party. “This bypolls is a lesson for Yediyurappa-Vijayendra and Devegowda-Kumaraswamy. They tried to sideline me, but people supported me,” he said.

The defeat of JD(S) in its Channapatna stronghold, where the party patriarch’s grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy lost to Yogeshwar by 26,000 votes, has exposed cracks within the party. As JD(S) grapples with internal strife, Ibrahim’s moves to realign political forces within the regional party.