2 killed, 7 injured after massive landslide hits Manipur district

Two persons were killed and around seven were injured after a pick-up truck was hit by a landslide in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Friday, officials said.

The pick-up truck with 12 passengers was heading towards Churachandpur town and was near Saihum village, along Churachandpur-Tipaimukh road under Henglep subdivision, when it was hit by the landslide at around 7.30 am.

The vehicle was swept away into a deep gorge.

A medical team was rushed to the spot, besides an excavator to clear the landslide, officials said.

“The deceased were women and were identified as Lalbuotsai (49) and Lalnunzir. Both were residents of Sipuikawn village in Pherzawl district,” a senior district police official said.

The injured persons were shifted to Churachandpur district hospital after receiving first aid at an Assam Rifles camp at Aina village,” the official added.

At least 49 people were killed after a massive landslide hit a railway construction camp at Marangching village part 5 in Noney district of the state on July 2. Twelve people are still feared missing.