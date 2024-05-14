2 sent to 14-day judicial custody for circulating explicit videos in Prajwal Revanna case

Two men accused of distributing the videos related to the sexual harassment case involving MP Prajwal Revanna, were sent to 14 days of judicial custody by a local court in Hassan, people familiar with the matter said. Five people have been accused in the case. Among them, Deveraje Gowda, who was arrested on May 10, was sent to custody of sit probing the case (File photo)

The police said that three accused, identified as Likith Gowda, Yalagunda Chetan and Prajwal, were arrested on Sunday were arrested by the Kudremukha police on charges of distributing videos of sexual abuse. On Monday, the court in Hassan sent the two men to judicial custody,

This comes amid Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Advocate G Devaraje Gowda’s arrest on similar grounds.

The police said that five people have been charged with disseminating the explicit videos. Among the accused, Prajwal, resident of Samse village in Mudigere taluk, was arrested for uploading obscene content on various social media platforms including Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. The Kudermukh police station has identified Prajwal as the administrator of a troll page and arrested him under IPC sections 67 and 67(a).

Meanwhile, Likith and Chetan, long-standing associates of Karnataka BJP general secretary Preetham Gowda, have been accused of distributing these videos.

On Monday, Deveraje Gowda, who was arrested on May 10, was sent to the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The SIT team also conducted a spot mahazar for more than one and a half hours at the residence of Chetan, at Yelagunda village in Hassan taluk, and recorded statements. The other accused was also taken to his house in Shravanabelagola for an inquest.

Poornachandra Tejaswi MG, election agent of the Janata Dal (Secular) and BJP, had lodged a first information report (FIR) on April 23 alleging the videos were fake. In the complaint, he accused individuals including Naveen Gowda of circulating manipulated videos and images intended to defame Revanna.

“Naveen Gowda and others altered videos and images and circulated them to voters in the Hassan Lok Sabha segment using pen drives, CDs, and WhatsApp, aiming to tarnish Prajwal Revanna’s reputation and dissuade people from voting for him,” stated the FIR.

Responding to the development, Hassan MLA Swaroop Prakash of the JD(S) said that those behind the circulation of objectionable videos in the Prajwal Revanna case should be arrested.

Speaking to the media in Hassan on Monday, he said, “Many more people are involved in the circulation of videos and photos. Through the media, I learnt that the two arrested are close associates of former MLA (Preetham Gowda). I am told that a few highly influential people are behind the circulation of the content. The SIT should find them.”

When asked about the case, BJP MLA Preetham Gowda said that he had given instructions to the followers not to share the videos.

“I do not want to comment on the arrests as an investigation is underway in the case. I am an elected representative, so it wouldn’t be right. I was in charge of campaigning in Mysuru. I had told my followers not share these obscene videos that were doing rounds,” he said.