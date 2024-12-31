2025 brings hope for better infra and clean governance

After a year defined by extremes — droughts, floods, and political turmoil — Karnataka and its capital, Bengaluru, are stepping into 2025 with cautious optimism. The year ahead is expected to bring change in its fortunes, with aspirations for improved infrastructure, climate resilience, and accountability in governance. NDRF personnel evacuate people from a flood-affected are in Bengaluru in October. (ANI)

Karnataka’s weather woes in 2024 left an indelible mark. Severe drought during the summer strained Bengaluru’s water supply, especially in areas reliant on borewells and tankers. The crisis pushed the city’s water board to enforce the use of treated wastewater for industrial and construction projects, dramatically increasing supply from 60,000 to 60 lakh litres daily. The launch of the Cauvery V Stage project, delivering 775 million litres of water per day to Bengaluru’s outer zones, provided some relief but faced challenges due to high connection costs. It is with this hope that the city will enter the new year, where the city may no longer be in the headline over its water woes.

On the other hand, the pendulum had swung to the opposite extreme during the rain. Beginning in May, heavy downpour led to widespread flooding, uprooting trees, submerging streets, and testing the city’s infrastructure. Improved coordination among civic agencies helped mitigate some damage, but vulnerabilities remain. For 2025, residents are pinning their hopes on robust climate-resilient strategies and afforestation efforts to address recurring environmental challenges.

Governance: Shadow of scandals

The political climate in Karnataka remains tense as the state grapples with the fallout of corruption scandals and sexual harassment allegations from 2024.

The Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation scandal, where ₹94.73 crore intended for tribal welfare was allegedly misappropriated, continues to generate headlines. Similarly, irregularities in the Mysore Urban Development Authority’s (MUDA) land allotments have intensified public scrutiny. Sexual harassment allegations involving prominent political figures also remain unresolved, likely to shape Karnataka’s political discourse in 2025.

Urban aspirations: Balancing ambition and necessity

Bengaluru’s urban development agenda is a mix of ambition and controversy. The city is looking forward to the completion of the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project and the Metro expansion under Phase 2, both of which promise to alleviate traffic congestion and improve connectivity.

However, ambitious proposals such as tunnel roads and a 250-metre skydeck introduced by Bengaluru development minister DK Shivakumar have drawn criticism. While proponents see these projects as solutions to Bengaluru’s traffic woes, critics argue that they divert attention from urgent needs such as drainage upgrades and waste management.

The Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project, a long-pending initiative, has also gained momentum with a ₹27,000 crore loan secured for land acquisition. While the project promises to decongest traffic, its high costs and environmental impact remain contentious.

Looking ahead

As Karnataka and Bengaluru embrace 2025, expectations are high. Citizens hope for a balanced approach that prioritises sustainable urban solutions, addresses systemic governance issues, and prepares for climatic challenges. The year ahead holds promise, but its success will depend on the state’s ability to navigate the complexities of growth, accountability, and resilience. With lessons learned from a tumultuous 2024, Karnataka enters the new year with aspirations to set a transformative path forward, building a future that is both innovative and inclusive.