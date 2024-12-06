26 killed in five road accidents across Uttar Pradesh on Friday

Lucknow: At least 26 people lost their lives in five road accidents across Uttar Pradesh --- Pilibhit, Chitrakoot, Kannauj, Lucknow and Mahoba --- on Friday morning, said a senior police officer. 8 people lost their lives and around 40 were injured after a double-decker sleeper bus crashed into a water tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway (HT Photo)

Six people were killed when a car carrying a family of 10 crashed into a tree and toppled into a roadside ditch around midnight on Friday, police said. The driver allegedly lost control while trying to overtake another vehicle.

The family was returning to Uttarakhand after attending a wedding in Pilibhit. The accident occurred near the Shane-Gul Marriage Hall on Khatima Road within the limits of Neoria police station.

“The car was severely damaged in the collision, and the tree fell onto it, causing the fatalities. Five family members died at the scene, and one succumbed to injuries at the hospital. Four others were injured,” said a police officer.

The deceased were identified as Sharif Ahmed (50), Babudin (60), Munni (65), Manzoor Ahmad (65), Raqib (10), and the driver (35).

In Chitrakoot, six people were killed and five others injured after a car collided head-on with a truck on the Jhansi-Mirzapur highway in the Raipura area on Friday morning.

Police said a family of 11 was returning from Madhya Pradesh after completing the last rites of a family member around 5.30 am when the driver allegedly fell asleep and crashed into the truck.

Chitrakoot superintendent of police (SP) Arun Kumar Singh said that the five injured passengers are receiving treatment at the district hospital.

In Kannauj, eight people lost their lives and around 40 were injured after a double-decker sleeper bus crashed into a water tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, according to superintendent of police (SP) Kannauj, Amit Kumar Anand.

The incident occurred near the 141 km mark in the Sakrawa police station area of Kannauj.

The injured passengers were rushed to nearby hospitals, including Tirwa Medical College and Saifai Medical University in Etawah. The SP added that 17 individuals are in critical condition.

In Lucknow, three youths died after their motorcycle was hit by a truck on Friday.

The family members of the deceased told police that Sanu Ali (30), a labourer, was visiting Gadhiya Kheda village with Raju (35) and Dharmendra (22) for a wedding. They were returning home when a truck hit them from behind near a petrol pump on Navi Pana Road.

“With the help of the police, all three were taken to a community health center (CHC), where the doctor declared them dead on arrival. None of them were wearing helmets. Police have sent the bodies for postmortem examination,” said station house officer, Vinay Kumar Chaturvedi.

Three residents of Ghutai village in Mahoba died after their car crashed into a divider on the Jhansi-Mirzapur highway near Sugira village in Mahoba district on the night between Thursday and Friday.

The Maruti Celerio involved in the accident was allegedly travelling at a speed of 130 km/h and was part of a wedding procession from Mauranipur in Jhansi district.

Deputy superintendent of police Harshita Gangwar said the deceased were identified as Manish Patel (24), Ansh Patel (21), and Vipin Patel (22).

The group was heading to a wedding in Kulphad when the driver, Manish, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a bridge divider, he said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed authorities to provide treatment to those injured and expressed condolences over the deaths.