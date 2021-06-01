3-day RSS meet this week to discuss road map for possible Covid-19 third wave

A three-day meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is scheduled for the first week of June to take stock of its activities and to draw up a roadmap for the preparations affiliated organisations should make in anticipation of a possible third Covid-19 wave, said functionaries aware of the matter.

It will be held in Delhi close on the heels of the completion of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government’s seventh year in power and amid criticism over its handling of the second Covid-19 wave.

The BJP is RSS’s political arm, and a discussion is expected on the ramifications the government’s Covid response will have on the elections in five states. Assembly elections are due to be held in the BJP-ruled Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur; and Punjab (Congress) next year.

A functionary, who spoke on condition of anonymity, called the meeting a “routine affair” as the top leadership, which includes the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, meets at least once a month. The meeting in person, the functionary said, had been postponed because of the pandemic.

A second functionary said apart from discussing preparations the Sangh’s outfits will require to make for the relief works, the RSS leadership is also expected to reflect on issues such as post-poll violence in West Bengal and the fallout of the pandemic on the economy and employment.

“The meeting will largely take stock of what is expected from the Sangh in terms of seva [relief works]. However, since the issue of targeted violence in West Bengal is of concern that is also likely to be on the agenda. There is a likelihood of discussing and conveying to the relevant authorities [government] what expectations there are vis-à-vis economic revival and scaling up the scope of social welfare schemes,” said the second functionary, requesting anonymity.

The Sangh distances itself from electoral politics, but through coordination meetings with the government conveys to it the sentiments on the ground. There is speculation that the Sangh is particularly concerned about the developments in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. Former RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi and his successor Dattatreya Hosable have had a string of meetings with the state leaders.

“Joshi... was in UP [Uttar Pradesh] to attend a Disha Pujan, and he met the local functionaries there. Dattaji too was stationed in Lucknow before his elevation to the post of general secretary, so he is also aware of the dynamics of the place and meetings were apolitical. The focus was largely on the current situation that is grim and what needs to be done to mitigate the problems,” said a third person, who did not want to be named.

RSS has expressed concern over the Covid crisis but has largely thrown its weight behind the government. On Many 15, Bhagwat said the government and the people misread the situation after the first Covid-19 wave and resulted in the lowering of the guard.