9 of 10 affected Indian app developers get some apps back on Google’s Play Store

New Delhi: Of the 10 Indian app developers whose apps were delisted by Google from its Play Store on Friday for not complying with its payments policy, nine had a few of their apps relisted by Monday morning as developers complied with Google’s policy to recover visibility for their apps. Some developers, like Info Edge, had all of their apps re-listed by Sunday night. (Representative image)

“Apps got back because of compliance and not because of reversal of decision by Google. Developers complied with consumption only model for the time being so that at least their apps are visible on the Play Store,” TrulyMadly’s Snehil Khanor said.

The consumption-only model means that developers will not offer in-app payments to users and instead direct them to the website to make payments, a move that creates friction in the user interface and discourages people from making payments, developers say.

Some developers, like Info Edge, had all of their apps relisted by Sunday night. Others, like Matrimony.com, had only eight of their 150+ matrimonial apps relisted by Sunday night. In Info Edge’s case, three apps had been relisted by Saturday itself while the remaining two –- Shiksha and Naukrigulf –- were relisted on Sunday. People Interactive’s Shaadi.com had been relisted on Saturday but another 99 apps, which deal with community-specific matches, were available on the Play Store.

Other apps that had been listed again by Sunday night included AltBalaji’s Altt, Mebigo’s Kuku FM, Arha Media’s aha, and Catchup Technologies’ two apps streaming Rajasthani and Haryanvi web series. On Monday morning, Verve’s dating app, QuackQuack, had also been relisted.

Of the 10 affected developers, apps from one developer –- Cold Brew Tech (FRND) –-- have still not been relisted yet.

“Many developers have multiple apps but only apps which complied are back while the rest remain delisted. If they [Google] had reversed their decision because of government intervention, then all the apps would have been back, not just certain apps that complied under duress,” Khanor said.

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has called for a meeting with Google and the ten app developers on Monday.