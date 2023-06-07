AAP aims to challenge Centre's ordinance in Rajya Sabha. Parties that support so far

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, on Wednesday met Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav to garner support against the Centre's ordinance on control of services in the national capital. The former Uttar Pradesh CM gave his support to AAP, saying his party stands against the ‘anti-democratic ordinance'. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI)

CM Kejriwal is aiming to bring together all non-BJP parties to voice strong resistance against the ordinance in the Rajya Sabha, given that the ruling right-wing party doesn't hold a majority in the upper house.

Nine parties supported so far

The Samajwadi Party has joined the league of a total of nine political parties that have extended support to AAP. The anti-ordinance push has received backing of Trinamool Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party, Janata Dal (United), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

The ordinance came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land, to the elected government. It seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

Magical number that AAP require to hold the ordinance from passing

According to the official website of Rajya Sabha, there are currently 93 MPs from BJP in the upper house out of 238, including five nominated members.

Assuming that all members of the House are present on the day of voting, the AAP will require to cross 119-mark to be able to resist the ordinance from passing.

Despite support from nine parties, Kejriwal's party would need to court in the Congress in order to consolidate majority of the opposition's backing.

Party-wise MPs in Rajya Sabha available to oppose the ordinance

Among the parties that extended their support, TMC has more number of members in the upper house with 12 MPs. The AAP itself has 10 MPs, DMK has 10, BRS has 7, JD(U) has 5, CPI(M) has 5, NCP has 5, JMM has 2 and Shiv Sena (UBT) has 3 members. AAP is 61 MPs short to reach the magical number.

How many does BJP and its allies have?

BJP can hope to get support of parties including BJD, YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK, BSP, Mizo National Front, National People's Party, Pattali Makkal Katchi, RPI (Athawale), Sikkim Democratic Front United People's Party (Liberal), nominated and independent members. Collectively, the number of MPs could cross 130-mark including the BJP.