Aarogya Setu rolls out new feature, will help in travel across India

India's Covid-19 contact tracing app Aarogya Setu has rolled out a new feature to display the vaccination status of users enrolled on the platform. The app will show blue shield and blue ticks for fully vaccinated users (inoculated with both doses), and other colours for partially vaccinated people.

The blue ticks will appear after 14 days of a user receiving the second dose.The CoWIN digital platform will be used to verify the vaccination status before awarding him/her the coveted shield and ticks. Those who have got a single dose will get a single blue border with vaccination status on their home screen along with a single tick on the Aarogya Setu logo.

All Aarogya Setu users will get the option to “Update the Vaccination Status“ if they have not taken the revised self-assessment. On taking the self-assessment on Aarogya Setu, those users who have taken at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine will get the tab of “partially vaccination/vaccinated (unverified)“ on the home screen of Aarogya Setu. This is based on the declaration of vaccination status given by the user during the self-assessment. The unverified status becomes verified after an OTP based check from the CoWIN backend.

How to update vaccination status?

Vaccination status can be updated through the mobile number used for CoWIN registration. This would make it easy to check for vaccination status of a user for travel purpose and access to various premises. As per self-assessment, if an user has taken the first dose, then single blue border will appear and status will be “Partially Vaccinated (Unverified)". In this case, Aarogya Setu icon will be of grey shade. As per self-assessment, if an user has taken the second dose also, then double blue border will appear and status will be “Vaccinated (Unverified)”. In this case also, Aarogya Setu icon will be of grey shade. If an user has taken first dose, then after verification, “(Unverified)” text will be removed along with the grey shade of the icon. After 14 days of second dose of the vaccine, complete blue screen will appear and status will be as “You are Vaccinated”. Users will then be able to click on “View Details” and download the final certificate. There will also be an option to click on “Confirm”, after which the user's profile will get updated in Aarogya Setu and vaccination details will be saved. The status will be changed to “Partially Vaccinated /Vaccinated.

How to update vaccination status of those registered on CoWIN with another mobile number

The CoWIN platform allows one registered users to register upto four people for vaccination. This is being used by people for registering their family, friends and those who don’t have a mobile phone or are not able to register or book slots on CoWIN on their own. The vaccination status for such users on Aarogya Setu will be updated by checking the vaccination status through the mobile number which is registered on CoWIN. Such persons will be asked to enter the mobile number registered on CoWIN when they try to verify their vaccination status. On entering, an OTP will be sent to the CoWIN registered mobile number. This OTP will need to be entered by the person verifying his vaccination status and then he will be able to select his profile from the people linked to the CoWIN registered number. On selection of the correct profile, the vaccination status will be confirmed from the CoWIN backend and the same will be updated on the Aarogya Setu app.