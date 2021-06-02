Home / India News / After mother applies for mercy killing, child dies of rare blood disease
When Harshavardhan was four years old, the poor couple got to know that their son had a rare disease related to blood.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
After mother applies for mercy killing, child dies of rare blood disease

ANI | , Chittoor
UPDATED ON JUN 02, 2021 09:02 AM IST

A nine-year-old boy died of a rare blood disease just within two hours after his mother had applied for his mercy killing in court on Tuesday, said police sources.

The couple's nine-year-old son Harshavardhan was detected with a rare blood disease. The family lives in Birjepalli village in Chowdepalli Mandal of Chittoor district.

When Harshavardhan was four years old, the poor couple got to know that their son had a rare disease related to blood. Despite receiving treatment his health did not improve. The couple also had to seek loans of 4 lakh for the treatment, police sources added.

With no choice left to them, Aruna made an application to Punganur Court on Tuesday requesting either the government should take care of her son or the court should allow for his mercy killing, they said.

Unfortunately, hardly within two hours of filing the plea, the boy breathed his last on the way to the village from the court.

