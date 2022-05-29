Afternoon brief: Centre's advisory on Aadhaar card photocopy, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Don't share photocopy of Aadhaar card as it can be misused: Centre's advisory

The Centre has issued a new advisory warning people to not share the photocopy of their Aadhaar card with any organisations as it can be misused. In a notification, issued on May 27, the ministry of electronics and information technology said organisations which have obtained a user license from the UIDAI can use Aadhaar for establishing the identity of a person. Read more

Will Amber Heard or Johnny Depp go to prison if other party wins defamation case? An explainer

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s bitter and public defamation trial came to a close on Friday as both parties rested their case, and the judge handed the case over to the jury. Now, the jury will deliberate over the case’s facts and findings and deliver their verdict next week. The high-profile defamation trial has seen its fair share of twists and turns. Read more

Can Gujarat Titans emulate MI? - Ominous sign for Hardik Pandya-led side as IPL final trend favours Rajasthan Royals

While the Titans will be hoping to make wrap up the season on a magnificent note with the elusive IPL trophy on debut, IPL final trends have a rather ominous sign to show. Read more

Asthma in kids: Know the symptoms and how the lung disease affects children

Asthma is a common chronic (long-term) lung disease in which the lungs' bronchial tubes, or airways, become inflamed. When the air passages in the lungs become narrow due to inflammation and tightening of the muscles around the small airways, it causes asthma symptoms: cough, wheeze, shortness of breath and chest tightness. Read more

Ather Energy says battery fire incident at its Chennai complex extremely rare

Ather Energy has revealed that the fire occurred due to water seepage in a crack on the battery case of an electric scooter that was brought to its dealership for repair after an accident. <strong>Read more</strong>

