Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Himanta Sarma on Ghulam Nabi Azad's Congress anecdote, and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: Himanta Sarma on Ghulam Nabi Azad's Congress anecdote, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 08, 2023 12:54 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo)(HT_PRINT)
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Continued in Cong for another 12 months: Himanta Biswa Sarma on Ghulam Nabi Azad's anecdote

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday shared Ghulam Nabi Azad's interview where the former J&K chief minister spoke about how he intervened when Himanta Biswa Sarma was about to exit the party. Read more

Not safe in Rajasthan: BJP slams Gehlot govt after Dalit woman raped, burnt

Union jal shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday hit out at Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot over women security in the state - after the gruesome incident - of Dalit woman raped and burnt with acid-like chemical came to light in Barmer district. Read more

'India will stick with Rahul in ODI World Cup': Ponting snubs Samson, names Pant's replacement

Rishabh Pant's injury has thrown up hard questions to the Indian selectors ahead of the ODI World Cup at home. Read more

Mini Mathur reveals she got her first ad when Sushmita Sen failed to show up for shoot: 'She didn’t come on time'

Mini Mathur was working at an advertising agency when she landed her first job as a model. Read more

How to create harmonious relationships? 3 ways to invite more peace and understanding

Building and maintaining harmonious relationships can be challenging, but it's essential for our overall well-being and happiness. Read more

 

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
ashok gehlot assam barmer district bjp ghulam nabi azad himanta biswa sarma hindustan times mini mathur model news opinion peace rajasthan rape rishabh pant sushmita sen + 14 more
ashok gehlot assam barmer district bjp ghulam nabi azad himanta biswa sarma hindustan times mini mathur model news opinion peace rajasthan rape rishabh pant sushmita sen + 13 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out