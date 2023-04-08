Afternoon brief: Himanta Sarma on Ghulam Nabi Azad's Congress anecdote, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Continued in Cong for another 12 months: Himanta Biswa Sarma on Ghulam Nabi Azad's anecdote

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday shared Ghulam Nabi Azad's interview where the former J&K chief minister spoke about how he intervened when Himanta Biswa Sarma was about to exit the party. Read more

Not safe in Rajasthan: BJP slams Gehlot govt after Dalit woman raped, burnt

Union jal shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday hit out at Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot over women security in the state - after the gruesome incident - of Dalit woman raped and burnt with acid-like chemical came to light in Barmer district. Read more

'India will stick with Rahul in ODI World Cup': Ponting snubs Samson, names Pant's replacement

Rishabh Pant's injury has thrown up hard questions to the Indian selectors ahead of the ODI World Cup at home. Read more

Mini Mathur reveals she got her first ad when Sushmita Sen failed to show up for shoot: 'She didn’t come on time'

Mini Mathur was working at an advertising agency when she landed her first job as a model. Read more

How to create harmonious relationships? 3 ways to invite more peace and understanding

Building and maintaining harmonious relationships can be challenging, but it's essential for our overall well-being and happiness. Read more

