'Extremely satisfying': Captain on first meet with Sonia post Sidhu's elevation

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh met Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Tuesday evening amid talks of a possible cabinet reshuffle in the state. This is the first meeting between Singh, a former Army captain, and the Congress interim chief since the elevation of Navjot Singh Sidhu as the party’s Punjab unit president despite the CM’s opposition.

Quoting the CM, Singh’s media advisor Raveen Thukral wrote on Twitter, “Met Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi this evening to discuss various state-related issues. Spent an extremely satisfying one hour with her.”

Later, Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat said Gandhi is likely to have advised the state government and party organisation to work together. “Both of them (Singh and Sidhu) have to work within their respective limits, but by cooperating with each other,” Rawat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Rawat was part of a team that was assigned the task of resolving infighting and dissent within the Punjab Congress. The state is set to see Assembly election next year.

When asked if all issues between the two senior leaders of Punjab have been resolved, Rawat said, “Singh has not said that he is upset with Sidhu. You (media) yourself are contemplating this. This is not the statement of the Captain.”

Singh also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to the National Capital when he sought 25 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and anti-drone gadgets for the BSF amif a heightened security threat ahead of Independence Day on August 15 and Assembly election next year.

Punjab CM @capt_amarinder urges @AmitShah to intervene to resolve #FarmerProtest & repeal #FarmLaws to prevent inimical forces from exploiting their anger. Cites social, economic & security implications of prolonged farmers’ agitation. pic.twitter.com/toso4fLEko — Raveen Thukral (@RT_MediaAdvPBCM) August 10, 2021

Singh also urged the home minister’s intervention to resolve the months-long farmers’ protest along the borders of Delhi seeking repeal of three central farm laws. Singh cited social, economic and security implications of the prolonged farmers’ agitation.

'While the farmers’ protest has so far been largely peaceful, one can sense rising tempers, especially as Punjab moves towards elections in early 2022. There's urgent need to review and repeal the farm laws,” Thukral quoted the chief minister as telling Shah.

“At the meet with Shah, Singh also raised concerns over DAP shortage aggravating farmers' resentment. Urged him to direct the fertilizers department to increase stocks' allocation to state and to also ask suppliers to ensure that supplies are given as per schedule,” Thukral further wrote on Twitter.

The chief minister’s office later said Singh also spoke about some leaders, including those belonging to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena, refusing to take security despite inputs of threats. “Citing inputs from central and state agencies, Punjab CM said potential targets incl trains, buses and temples, prominent farmer leaders (specific inputs on 5 such leaders was received but they had refused to take security), RSS offices, RSS/BJP/Shiv Sena leaders based in Punjab,” the CMO said.

