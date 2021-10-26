Amit Shah shares pictures of Pir Panjal, urges tourists to visit Kashmir

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said Kashmir is all set to welcome tourists and urged people to visit the “beautiful part of India”. Sharing pictures of the Pir Panjal mountain range on Twitter, the minister said he captured the breathtaking images while he was on his way to Delhi after completing a three-day visit to Jammy and Kashmir.

Captured these breath-taking pictures of the Pir Panjal mountain range after the first snowfall of the season on my way from Srinagar to Delhi. Kashmir, the Jewel in India's crown, is all set to welcome tourists. Do visit this beautiful part of India.@JandKTourism #IncredileIndia pic.twitter.com/K4vqIC5QFg — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 26, 2021

The home minister's visit came amid targeted killings of minorities and migrants in the Valley and subsequent counterterrorism operations. Shah visited the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Lethpora in Pulwama district on Monday, had dinner with the soldiers, and spend the night at the camp before wrapping up his visit to the union territory.

It was also his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the Central government repealed Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019 that conferred special status to the erstwhile state. The government has assured that the statehood will be restored once the delimitation process gets completed and elections are held in the union territory.

During his visit, the minister asserted that the curfew and internet suspension was necessary following the abrogation of Article 370 to prevent bloodshed in Kashmir. He also rejected former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah's advice to Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue.

“Farooq sahib has given some advice to the Union government – to talk to Pakistan. I want to tell Farooq sahib, who has been a former chief minister of J&K, that we will talk to the people of Kashmir. I will talk to the youth of Kashmir Valley,” he said.