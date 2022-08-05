Home / India News / Andhra CM Jagan disburses 395 cr among small traders

Andhra CM Jagan disburses 395 cr among small traders

Published on Aug 05, 2022 12:31 AM IST
ByAgencies, Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy credited 395 crores to 395,000 beneficiaries under Jagananna Thodu scheme here on Wednesday besides an interest component of 15.96 crore.

According to chief minister’s office (CMO), the scheme provides 10,000 each to small traders, vendors and artisans and so far the state government has provided 2,011 crores to 1503,558 families under the scheme to promote self-employment.

Reddy said the small traders and vendors who sell their goods and ware on the pavements, tiny shops and push carts generate employment and become part of social empowerment.

The chief minister said he had seen the plight of such petty traders, who were exploited by money lenders and middlemen besides artisans and the Jagananna Thodu scheme had thus evolved and we have kept our promise by paying 10,000 each.

For those who repay loans on time, the state has been taking the interest burden and 48.48 crore has been reimbursed to 12.50 lakh families. As part of this, 15.96 crores is being reimbursed now. The list has 3.95 lakh new beneficiaries to whom an amount of 395 crore loans are being given, he said.

Of the beneficiaries, 80 per cent are women and belong to SC, ST, BC and minorities which is a glaring example of the social and economic empowerment, he said.

