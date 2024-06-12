Chandrababu Naidu Oath Ceremony Live: PM Modi, Amit Shah expected to attend event

Chandrababu Naidu Oath Ceremony Live: N Chandrababu Naidu, who led the Telugu Desam Party-Bharatiya Janata Party-Janasena alliance to a massive win in the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections, will be sworn in as the chief minister of the southern state on Wednesday, June 12. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at 11.27 am at Kesarapalli IT Park near Gannavaram Airport on the outskirts of Vijayawada....Read More

Along with Naidu, other leaders are likely to take oath, including Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan and its senior leader N Manohar, Naidu's son Nara Lokesh and TDP Andhra Pradesh leader Atchannaidu.

Notably, as per the strength of the Andhra Pradesh assembly (175), the cabinet can have 26 ministers including the CM.

Earlier on Tuesday, Naidu met Andhra Pradesh governor S Abdul Nazeer at the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada and formally staked claim to form the government. He was accompanied by his party allies, Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan and BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari.

In the 2014 election, Naidu became the first chief minister of bifurcated Andhra Pradesh and served it until 2019. He lost the 2019 polls to remain an opposition leader until 2024. Following a landslide victory in the 2024 elections - winning 164 of the 175 assembly seats and 21 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats - Naidu is returning as the CM for a fourth term, ousting the YSRCP.

Who will attend the oath-taking ceremony?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda, as well as several other leaders, are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony. According to the tentative schedule, Modi is expected to reach the venue by 10.55 am to participate in the swearing-in ceremony from 11 am to 12.30 pm.

Reportedly, the TDP has extended invitations to farmers who gave their land for the construction of the Amaravati capital project, as well as to some people who were allegedly harassed during the previous YSR Congress regime.