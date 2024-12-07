Army man's wife dies in Meerut hospital lift minutes after childbirth: Report

A 28-year-old woman lost her life after she was trapped in a malfunctioning hospital lift for nearly an hour, just minutes after giving birth in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Thursday. The lift’s belt reportedly broke during the incident. (Pic used for representation)

The Times of India reported that the incident occurred at Capital Hospital, where the victim, Akanksha Mavi, had been admitted. She is survived by her husband, Ankush Mavi, their elder daughter and newborn daughter. Reports allege that hospital staff fled the scene during the incident.

An FIR has been registered against the hospital owner, a doctor, and staff members regarding the tragedy.

Also Read | Woman, aide held for killing her husband in Faridabad

Here's what happened

According to SSP Meerut Vipin Tada quoted by The TOI, Akanksha's family desperately pleaded for help, but hospital staff, including doctors, fled the scene. “She was being moved to a room from the operation theatre when the lift malfunctioned, causing her neck to get trapped in the gates, resulting in a severe fracture,” the SSP told The TOI.

The lift’s belt reportedly broke during the incident.

An FIR has been registered under IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against the hospital's owner, the treating doctor, identified as Kavita, and hospital staff for failing to assist in rescuing the woman. Chief Medical Officer Ashok Kataria stated that the lift’s maintenance records are under review, and strict action will be taken if negligence is confirmed.

Police arrived at the hospital an hour later and recovered Akanksha's body. She was rushed to another private hospital, where she was declared brought dead. During this time, enraged relatives vandalized hospital property, while other attendants transferred 13 patients to different hospitals amid the chaos.

Two hospital staff members were also trapped in the lift during the incident but were rescued with minor injuries. No arrests have been made yet.

Akanksha's husband Ankush shared that their elder daughter had been eagerly awaiting a phone call from her mother, asking about her repeatedly. "We don’t know how to answer her," he said.