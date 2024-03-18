Army raises unit to tap new technologies for communications

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army has raised a new technology unit to tap futuristic technologies, including artificial intelligence, 5G, 6G, machine learning and quantum computing, for their military application, officials aware of the matter said on Monday. Modern warfare necessitates the induction of new equipment to provide seamless communication support to units and formations during operations (Facebook/honourpoint.in)

It is called the Signals Technology Evaluation and Adaptation Group (STEAG), said one of the officials cited above, asking not to be named.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Steag comes under the army’s Signals directorate and is headed by a colonel, said another official. It has been tasked to undertake research and evaluation of futuristic communication technologies.

“Communications are an important component of military operations. In the fast-evolving technologies for the battlefield, the side with better communication technologies and the ability to connect the various constituents for information sharing will have an edge over its adversary,” said the first official.

Modern warfare necessitates the induction of new equipment to provide seamless communication support to units and formations during operations, he said. “To imbibe such advancements in technology, the Indian Army has raised this technology-oriented unit STEAG, which will bolster its capabilities in digital domain.”

STEAG will be the nursery for nurturing and developing tailored technologies spanning the complete spectrum of wired and wireless systems including electronic exchanges, mobile communications, software defined radios, electronic warfare (EW) systems, 5G and 6G networks, quantum technologies and AI, the officials said.

“It will be a premier organisation, the first of its kind equipped with the capability to harness niche technology, leverage cutting edge solutions and identify suitable use-cases for defence applications by fostering collaboration and partnership with academia and industry,” the first official said.

The hi-tech unit will carry out technical scouting, evaluation, development, management of core information and communication technologies (ICT) solutions and provide user interface support by maintenance and upgradation of contemporary technologies available, he added.