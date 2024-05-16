Arvind Kejriwal in Amritsar: Delhi CM to hold mega roadshow today, visit Golden Temple

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to kickstart his campaign for Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Punjab with a mega roadshow in Amritsar on Thursday, May 16. Arvind Kejriwal will reportedly take out a roadshow in favour of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and pay obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann during a roadshow for Lok Sabha elections at Moti Nagar in New Delhi on May 12,(PTI)

On Tuesday, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal will also pay his obeisance at the Durgiana Mandir in Amritsar. Mann said after June 4, the AAP will be the biggest partner in the central government with 13 MPs of Punjab. “The party candidates are winning their seats in Delhi, Gujarat, Assam and Kurukshetra also, and with 30 to 40 MPs, no one will be able to stop Punjab’s funds,” he said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The Indian Express reported that Arvind Kejriwal's mega roadshow will begin at 6pm, after which, he would visit the Golden Temple. It added that Amritsar was chosen as the AAP national convenor and wanted to go to the Golden Temple on his first visit to Punjab after coming out of the Tihar jail.

Kejriwal is expected to address several rallies and take out roadshows in Punjab along with Bhagwant Mann ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

In his first joint election campaign with the Congress, Arvind Kejriwal held two roadshows for the Congress candidates at Jahangirpuri and Model Town in Delhi on Wednesday.

Kejriwal will hold roadshows in support of Congress candidates Jai Prakash Agarwal from Chandni Chowk, Udit Raj from North West Delhi, and Kanhaiya Kumar from North East Delhi, according to the Delhi Congress.

Congress and AAP are in a 3:4 seat-sharing agreement in Delhi. Notably, the AAP and Congress "mutually agreed" to go solo in Punjab, but are a part of INDIA bloc and are fighting in alliance in Delhi.

According to the seat-sharing agreement for Lok Sabha elections between the INDIA bloc members in Delhi, the AAP is contesting four seats while Congress has fielded candidates in three constituencies.