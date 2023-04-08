Home / India News / Arvind Kejriwal's ‘extra classes’ assurance after BJP's mark sheet taunt

PTI | ByHT News Desk
Apr 08, 2023 04:54 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal asserted that if some children are weak in studies, extra classes will be held for them.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, responding to a BJP leader who posted mark sheets of Delhi government students who allegedly didn't perform well, on Saturday asserted that if some children are weak in studies, extra classes will be held for them.

“One of these children will become the prime minister of the country in future and we do not want anyone to become PM in future with a fake degree," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The chief minister's tweet came in response to BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana who posted mark sheets of some Delhi government school students and alleged that more than 1 lakh children fail in Class 9 every year.

Earlier, the Delhi Congress also demanded a probe into the allegations of teachers “being forced” to write “answers on blank exam papers” of Class 9 and 11 students of Delhi government schools.

During a review of the MCD's education system earlier this week, Kejriwal said that the Delhi government Model of Education will be implemented in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) schools very soon. He also asserted that the areas that require attention will be focussed upon.

The officials apprised the CM that there were a total of 1,578 MCD schools in the state which cater to 8.76 lakh children. Of these, 342 schools run in double shifts. Of the 1185 sites on which MCD runs its schools, 126 do not function out of pucca buildings, and around 200 need repairs.

During the meeting, several shortcomings like the absence of guards, poor sanitation including improper toilets, lack of cleanliness, overburdened teachers-principal and lack of non-educational staff were identified, among others.

"Even the best schools of MCD fail to match the standard of Delhi Government schools. The teachers and principals of MCD need motivation. A joint training of MCD and Delhi Government schools' principals should be scheduled soon," CM Kejriwal had said during the review.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

