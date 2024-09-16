Assam examinee accuses security officials of inappropriately touching her

An examinee has accused women security officials at an Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) centre of inappropriately touching her, prompting the state police chief Gyanendra Pratap Singh to order a probe. Some women students were forced to keep their dupattas outside the examination halls. (HT PHOTO)

The examinee from Nalbari shared a video on Facebook on Sunday alleging the security officials put their hands “inside the lower part of my body and even touched my private area”. She added she did not know what the process was but felt embarrassed and ashamed. “I would have never taken the examination if I knew this would happen to me,” she said.

The examinee said many other women examinees faced the same experience. “They were made to remove clothes and it was happening in an open space.”

She said she has also appeared in national-level exams but never experienced such a checking. “I understand their concern but this was not appropriate. I request the chief minister to verify this because two more phases of this exam are scheduled.”

In a post on X, Singh referred to overreach by women police personnel while checking candidates at Nalbari during the examination. “Since Range DIG Central Western Range and the District Commissioner and District Superintendent of Police of Nalbari are all women, factual position would be known in quick time for further action.”

Singh added some women students were carrying cheating material in Lakhimpur and a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered. “...cheating material papers were seized hidden inside a woman candidate’s undergarments.”

In Silchar, women students, wearing traditional attire, were forced to keep their dupattas outside the examination halls. Parents of some students expressed concern over it.

Assam Jatiya Parishad leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi said that such measures affected the mental peace of the candidates. “The security personnel undressed the boys, and touched their private parts, and a similar attitude was seen towards the girls. These are serious allegations. I strongly condemn this.”

The second phase and final phases of ADRE are scheduled for September 22 and September 29. Mobile internet service was suspended for over five hours on Sunday to prevent any unfair means during the first phase.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X that the first ADRE exam has concluded peacefully. “My deepest gratitude to all the officers and staff of the Assam Government who have successfully completed this monumental task without any issues. I once again assure our younger generation that transparency will remain our hallmark when it comes to government recruitment.”