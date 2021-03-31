BBhagwat to address Kashmiri Pandits

After leading the millennium celebrations of Abhinavagupta, a XX century thinker and a renowned proponent of Shaivism from Kashmir, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is all set to focus attention on two other personalities from the region, Shreya Bhatt, a 15th century vaid (physician) and King Lalitaditya of the Karkota dynasty who ruled from 725 AD for over three decades.

Programmes to highlight the life and contribution of both Bhatt and Lalitaditya will held between April 12 and 14 and culminate with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressing the members of the Kashmiri Pandit community through an online interaction.

This is the first time that Bhagwat will be addressing members of the community, though he has previously interacted with a limited audience of Kashmiri Pandits during Shivratri celebrations in 2011 said a person familiar with the matter. The meeting is also significant because it comes almost two years after the Centre abrogated Article 370 that gave Jammu & Kashmir special status, and converted the erstwhile state into two Union Territories.

“The idea is to bring together the members of the Kashmiri Pandit community who are scattered across the globe after their exodus from the (Kashmir) valley; to help them stay connected with their roots and culture and instil in them the resolve to return to their homeland,” said a senior Sangh functionary who asked not to be named.

The programmes are being organised by the Jammu-based Sanjeevani Sharda Kendra, which was set up in 1997 as a socio-cultural organisation. The Kendra is inspired by the Sangh.

AK Tickoo, vice chairperson of the Kendra said the programmes are being held to commemorate the memory of Bhatt and King Lalitaditya who were icons in Kashmir.

“Two years after he ascended the throne, Sultan Zain-Ul-Abidin developed a dangerous boil that could not be treated by well-known Hakims from Central Asia. It was Shreya Bhatt who was successful in treating the boil. When the Sultan recovered and wanted to reward Bhatt the only thing he asked for was to allow Hindus to embrace their faith, lift restrictions on their rituals and rebuild the destroyed temples and libraries. In his honour we will mark April 12 as Samarpan divas (sacrifice day),” Tickoo said.

April 14 will be designated as Shourya Divas (valour day) to commemorate the valour of Lalitaditya. “He fought valiantly against the Arabs and the Turks. He conquered vast parts of Central Asia and Tibet and his valour is easily comparable to that of well-known heroes of Indian history,” Tickoo said.

A sankalp or a resolution will also be adopted on the occasion of the new year as per the Hindu almanac on April 12, which is celebrated as Navreh by Kashmiri Pandits. “Dressed in our traditional attire we will take the pledge of celebrating the new year next year in Kashmir. It is a resolve to keep the ties with our homeland,” Tickoo said.

At least 60 Kashmiri Pandit organisations are participating in the event which is expected to be joined by over one lakh community members Tickoo said.

The return of Kashmiri Pandits to Kashmir -- they were forced out under threat of massacre in 1989 and 1990 -- is an issue that has been raised by the Sangh and mentioned by the BJP in its manifesto. The programmes are in line with the Sangh’s efforts to build bridges with the community. “There is a perception that the BJP has been in power for over six years, but nothing has happened as far as the return of Pandits is concerned,” said a resident of the Jagati Township in Jammu that is home to Kashmiris who migrated from the valley.

“There have been conditions that led to the exodus of the community not once but seven times. The community must strive to return to its roots and keep alive its ties with the homeland. This initiative is in line with Sangh’s support for the return of the KPs to the valley,” said a Jammu based Sangh functionary.

Dr Agnishekhar Convenor of Panun Kashmir, an organisation that seeks a separate homeland for Pandits in the valley welcomed the opportunity to interact with Bhagwat.

“From the day we were ousted (from the valley) we have been fighting for our return, rehabilitation and reversal of genocide. There has been a cultural genocide as well; our history and icons have been destroyed. It’s a good thing that the RSS is organising this function, but the members of the community have been conscious of what has happened and have been fighting for our return.”