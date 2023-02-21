Home / India News / Bhiwani killings: Police identify 8 more accused

Bhiwani killings: Police identify 8 more accused

india news
Published on Feb 21, 2023 02:09 AM IST

The Rajasthan police have identified eight people, other than the one arrested, who were allegedly involved in the murder of two Muslim men of Bharatpur

**EDS, VIDEOGRAB** Bhiwani: Charred remains of a vehicle where bodies of two Muslim men were found, at Loharu in Bhiwani district, Haryana. Nasir and Junaid alias 'Juna', both residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, were allegedly abducted on Wednesday and their bodies were found on Thursday morning. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_17_2023_000252B) (PTI)
**EDS, VIDEOGRAB** Bhiwani: Charred remains of a vehicle where bodies of two Muslim men were found, at Loharu in Bhiwani district, Haryana. Nasir and Junaid alias 'Juna', both residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, were allegedly abducted on Wednesday and their bodies were found on Thursday morning. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_17_2023_000252B) (PTI)
BySachin Saini, Jaipur

The Rajasthan police have identified eight people, other than the one arrested, who were allegedly involved in the murder of two Muslim men of Bharatpur. The investigation, so far, has already pointed out that cow vigilantism was the reason behind the incident.

The charred bodies of the two men (Junaid, 35, and Nasir, 27), who were cousins, were found inside a vehicle in Haryana’s Bhiwani district on Thursday. The families of the deceased said they were beaten and murdered by members of the Bajrang Dal – a claim rejected by the outfit.

The police had arrested the accused, Rinku Saini (32) who is from Firojpur Zirka in Nooh district of Haryana. He is a taxi driver and currently under police custody.

Director General of Police, Umesh Mishra said a missing complaint about Nasir and Junaid was lodged on February 15 at Gopalgarh police station in Bharatpur. The bodies of the two were found on February 16 in the Bhiwani area of Haryana.

“We have identified eight people on the basis of information gathered by interrogating Rinku, technical evidence, confidential information and statements of people related to the case. Against these eight people there is evidence which proves their involvement, and there is adequate evidence to arrest them,” said Mishra.

He said that besides these eight people, suspicion is there on other people also, as they are involved in the case in some way or the other. “These eight are other than Rinku, who were involved in this heinous crime. Our teams are constantly raiding places to arrest the accused,” he said.

The Bharatpur Range IG and SP are in touch with Haryana police officers and their counterparts at the highest level in this matter. Mishra said so far wherever the Rajasthan police have gone in Haryana, all legal procedures have been followed and Haryana police have been taken along.

On allegations of assault by an accused family in Nuh district, the DGP clarified that the Rajasthan police were accompanied by the local police and lawful action has been taken as per the prescribed procedure and no one’s human rights have been violated.

Meanwhile, a forensic team took samples of the victims’ family members in Bharatpur for DNA tests.

The relatives of the deceased continued their dharna (sit-in protest) on the second day demanding the arrest of Monu Manesar, the accused named in the FIR.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sachin Saini

    Sachin Saini is Special Correspondent for Rajasthan. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out