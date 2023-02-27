Home / India News / Bihar legislative council election, bypoll dates announced. Check here

Bihar legislative council election, bypoll dates announced. Check here

ByManjiri Chitre
Feb 27, 2023 06:49 PM IST

The voting for biennial elections to four seats of the Bihar legislative council and by-poll to one constituency will be held on March 31.

The voting for biennial elections to four seats of the Bihar legislative council and by-poll to one constituency will be held on March 31 from 8 am to 4 pm, the election commission announced on Monday. The results will be declared on April 5. According to EC, the notifications for all five seats will be issued on March 6 and the filing of nominations will take place on March 13. While the date of scrutiny is on March 14, the candidates are allowed to withdraw their nomination till March 16.

The voting for biennial elections to four seats of the Bihar legislative council and by-poll to one constituency will be held on March 31, counting of votes on April 5.(PTI)
The voting for biennial elections to four seats of the Bihar legislative council and by-poll to one constituency will be held on March 31, counting of votes on April 5.(PTI)

The tenure of the four seats to which biennial elections are being held was set to expire in May. While three of these seats are held by JD(U) members - Sanjeeva Shyam Singh (Gaya Teachers), Sanjeev Kumar Singh (Koshi Teachers), and Virendra Narayan Yadav (Saran Graduates), the fourth one is held by BJP MLC is Awadhesh Narain Singh (Gaya Graduates), who is also a former chairman of the legislative council.

Meanwhile, the bypoll to Saran Teachers' constituency has been necessitated after the death of CPI MLC Kedar Nath Pandey.

Notably, the members of the upper house which has a total number of 75 seats are drawn from the assembly, local bodies, teachers, and graduates besides those nominated by the Governor upon recommendation of the state government, reported PTI.

Monday, February 27, 2023
