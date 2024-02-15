BJP attacks Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for linking RSS to Sandeshkhali row

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday hit out at chief minister Mamata Banerjee for her comments on RSS being behind the violence in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal. Attacking Mamata Banerjee BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "A woman chief minister is saying so. Shame on you. Why have you become so ugly, so cruel, so anti-women Mamataji?" BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad.(HT File)

The BJP leader further said that if a BJP chief minister had made similar comments then it would have been made a big deal. "This is called shameful double standards," BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday blamed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh for the unrest in the Sandeshkhali village. Mamata claimed that the RSS had 'other plans' for allegedly inciting violence in the region. “RSS has a base there. Riots took place there 7-8 years back. It is one of the vulnerable riot spots. We handled the situation strongly during Saraswati Puja or else there were other plans,” the TMC supremo said.

READ | Sandeshkhali: Fresh prohibitory orders clamped amid tension

“I sent the state commission and administration there. 17 people have been arrested so far...Our women's team is present there. A women police team is visiting people at their doorsteps to listen to their grievances,” Banerjee added.

Sandeshkhali, a village in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, has been witnessing widespread protests for the past few days. Women residing in the village held protests on the streets demanding the immediate arrest of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his associates for allegedly subjecting them to years of torture and sexual harassment.

Representatives from the West Bengal Commission for Women and the National Commission for Scheduled Castes visited Sandeshkhali in the aftermath of the situation. The state administration also initiated a probe into the incidents and appointed a 10-member team of senior IPS officers to look into the same.

(With agencies' inputs)