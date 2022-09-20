BJP leader's appeasement dig at Rahul: 'Congress co-owner glorifying…'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary CT Ravi on Tuesday said the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra is "nothing but a Communal yatra to save the sinking ‘Fake Gandhis”.

The Karnataka BJP MLA also accused Rahul Gandi who is leading the Kashmir to Kanyakumari foot march, of “glorifying” the hijab - a controversy that sparked outrage in the southern state after Muslim girls were denied permission entry to classrooms for wearing the headscarves.

Ravi's remarks came in response to a photograph of the former Congress president walking with a little girl wearing a headscarf. On Monday, the photo was released on the official Twitter account of the Congress party.

Ravi also slammed Gandhi for meeting controversial preacher George Ponnaiah in Kerala. “From patronising a controversial Christian Pastor to glorifying the hijab, Congress co-owner Rahul Gandhi is doing everything to prove that he and his party survive on appeasement politics", he tweeted.

From patronising a controversial Christian Pastor to glorifying the Hijab, CONgress co-owner Rahul Gandhi is doing everything to prove that he and his party survive on "appeasement politics".



Last week Gandhi stirred a controversy after a video of him interacting with Ponnaiah went viral. In the video, the Congress leader can be seen discussing Jesus Christ. "He is a real God revealed as a human person. Not like Shakti," Ponnaiah told Gandhi.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari amid jibes from the BJP, questioning the need of the march and urging the Congress to first unify the party.

On Tuesday, Gandhi kick-started the 13th day of his march from Cherthala along with thousands of party workers.

The yatra began with the planting of a Rambutan sapling at St. Michael's College. It was organised by Sasthravedi, the environment wing of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee.

The yatra has so far covered a distance of 255 km in 12 days, AICC general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said.

