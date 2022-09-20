Home / India News / BJP leader's appeasement dig at Rahul: 'Congress co-owner glorifying…'

BJP leader's appeasement dig at Rahul: 'Congress co-owner glorifying…'

Published on Sep 20, 2022 05:17 PM IST

The Karnataka BJP MLA also accused Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Kashmir to Kanyakumari foot march, of “glorifying” the hijab.

The photo was released on the official Twitter account of the Congress party.
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Sohini Goswami

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary CT Ravi on Tuesday said the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra is "nothing but a Communal yatra to save the sinking ‘Fake Gandhis”.

The Karnataka BJP MLA also accused Rahul Gandi who is leading the Kashmir to Kanyakumari foot march, of “glorifying” the hijab - a controversy that sparked outrage in the southern state after Muslim girls were denied permission entry to classrooms for wearing the headscarves.

Also Read: Hijab ban order led to 17,000 girls skipping exams in Karnataka, advocate tells SC

Ravi's remarks came in response to a photograph of the former Congress president walking with a little girl wearing a headscarf. On Monday, the photo was released on the official Twitter account of the Congress party.

Ravi also slammed Gandhi for meeting controversial preacher George Ponnaiah in Kerala. “From patronising a controversial Christian Pastor to glorifying the hijab, Congress co-owner Rahul Gandhi is doing everything to prove that he and his party survive on appeasement politics", he tweeted.

Last week Gandhi stirred a controversy after a video of him interacting with Ponnaiah went viral. In the video, the Congress leader can be seen discussing Jesus Christ. "He is a real God revealed as a human person. Not like Shakti," Ponnaiah told Gandhi.

Watch: Video of Rahul Gandhi helping girl wear sandal goes viral

The Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari amid jibes from the BJP, questioning the need of the march and urging the Congress to first unify the party.

On Tuesday, Gandhi kick-started the 13th day of his march from Cherthala along with thousands of party workers.

The yatra began with the planting of a Rambutan sapling at St. Michael's College. It was organised by Sasthravedi, the environment wing of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee.

The yatra has so far covered a distance of 255 km in 12 days, AICC general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said.

(With inputs from agencies)

bharat jodo yatra rahul gandhi congress bjp hijab
September 20, 2022
