BJP sets sights on 10% increase in vote share in 2024 LS polls

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership has set the target of increasing the party’s vote share by at least 10% in the upcoming general elections in comparison to 2019 as it has set its sights on winning an “unprecedented majority”, people aware of the matter said on Saturday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda during the BJP's national office-bearers meeting, at party headquarters, in New Delhi on Saturday. (JPNadda-X)

On the concluding day of a two-day meeting of the national and state office-bearer in Delhi, the BJP brass told the party leaders that they must strive to increase the party’s vote share across states in order to improve its electoral record from five years ago, party functionaries said.

The BJP won 303 seats in 2014 with a vote share of 37.36%.

Addressing the BJP’s national and state office-bearers on Saturday, home minister Amit Shah said the party’s performance should leave the Opposition “stunned”, the people aware of the development added.

The meeting came weeks after the BJP’s impressive victories in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh -- a shot in the arm for the party that had lost assembly polls in these heartland states in 2018. To be sure, the loss five years ago had no adverse impact on its performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 62 out of the 65 seats on offer in these states.

In a post on X, Shah said that the outcome of the recent assembly elections showed that people across sections and regions have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

“...We have to go to every house in the country with our ideology and the work of the BJP governments and make Modi ji the Prime Minister again in 2024 with an unprecedented majority,” Shah said.

Leaders were also asked to ensure that no eligible individuals are left out of government schemes and that the ongoing Viksit Bharat Yatra is completed with the saturation of all schemes and programs.

On Friday, Modi told BJP members at the closed-door meeting to work in “mission mode” and ensure that government projects are implemented fully without any lag in welfare schemes.

According to news agency PTI, Modi also asked party leaders to reach out to first-time voters and advised them to focus on spreading the word about the government’s positive works instead of joining issues with opposition parties in their “negative” campaign.