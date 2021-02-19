BJP slams CPI-M for commemorating former Chinese leader
Hitting out at the Communist Party of India - Marxist (CPI-M) for commemorating former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping, BJP on Friday said the Left Front's priority is to "bat for China".
"Dear West Bengal and Kerala, Left Front's priorities are crystal clear - bat for China. Reject the outdated Communist ideology, Communist hypocrisy and Communist tyranny. They neither empathise with our soldiers nor our citizens," tweeted BJP.
Earlier today, the CPI(M) tweeted a commemorative message on the death anniversary of Deng Xiaoping, who was the paramount leader of the People's Republic of China between December 1978 and November 1989.
"Twenty-four years ago, on February 19, 1997, Comrade Deng Xiaoping had died. He was a revolutionary communist, leader of the People's Republic of China from 1978 to 1989. CPC led China socialism with Chinese characteristics, be guided with Marxism-Leninism, Mao Thought and his Theory," read the tweet.
Notably, India and China have had a stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since April-May last year due to actions of the Chinese army and have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks.
Assembly polls in West Bengal and Kerala are scheduled this year.
