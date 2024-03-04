BJP slams INDIA bloc over Lalu’s comments on Modi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday slammed the Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) for former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s family and religiosity. Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. (HT Photo)

“...low-level, personal, and insulting statements are being made out of jealousy, malice, guilt, the sting of defeats, and inferiority complexes,” said BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi. He added they have no precedent in the Indian politics.

Yadav on Sunday said Modi was not a Hindu as Hindus shave their heads after the death of their kin but the prime minister did not do so when his mother died. Speaking at an INDIA rally in Patna, he referred to Modi’s statements on dynastic politics and said the prime minister did not have a family of his own.

BJP workers and leaders in response added “Modi ka Parivaar (Modi’s family)” to their social media profiles.

Trivedi said Modi left his family for the nation’s service. He added Modi now considers the entire country his family. “All of us celebrate Holi and Diwali with our families. After becoming Prime Minister in 2014, Modi spent his first Diwali with soldiers at the border. And from then until today, he has celebrated Diwali with security forces at some or the other border,” he said.

He added this sets apart the BJP’s “Nation first” from INDIA’s “family first” ideology. Trivedi also hit out at the INDIA bloc for trying to divide Hindus based on caste and language.