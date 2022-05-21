BJP slams Rahul Gandhi's 'Ukraine-Ladakh', 'Kerosene' comments, says he is a habitual offender

The BJP on Saturday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's speech at the Ideas of India conference at Cambridge University where Rahul Gandhi launched a blistering attack on the NDA government. In a press meet on Saturday, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said Rahul Gandhi is a habitual offender who only goes on to make a graver mistake than the previous one. "Whenever Rahul Gandhi goes abroad, he portrays a negative picture of India," the spokesperson said.

Watch

Media briefing by BJP National Spokesperson Shri @gauravbh at party headquarters in New Delhi. https://t.co/qCPqlyYz0n — BJP (@BJP4India) May 21, 2022

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi's comment that there is kerosene oil all over the country and all it needs is one spark, the BJP spokesperson said, "No Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders have been doing this work since 1984."

Referring to the controversy over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's purported tweet of Saturday, the spokesperson said, "This is the state of the party and a failed, part-time politician of the party talks about BJP sprinkling kerosene all over the country." "He is now giving statements against India. The seminar should have been named Ideas for destroying India because that is the mentality of the Congress party," the spokesperson said.

Talking about the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Rahul Gandhi at the seminar said, "Please see the parallel. What's going on in Ukraine and what is happening in Ladakh?"

Lambasting the parallel, the BJP spokesperson said, "Rahul Gandhi's situation in politics is like someone who wants to appear in the PhD exam but does not like books and has not even passed nursery."

“Rahul Gandhi does not even know the A, B, C, D of foreign affairs. But he comments non-stop. His comment comparing Ukraine's situation with Ladakh's proves that Rahul Gandhi is not aware of either India's strength or foreign affairs,” the spokesperson said remembering the sacrifice of Galwan hero Colonel Santosh Babu.

"Rahul Gandhi also said India's situation is like Pakistan. We know that you are not fond of reading. But I warn you Rahul Gandhi, do not compare India with terror-country Pakistan," Gaurav Bhatia said.

