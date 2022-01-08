BJP workers assault Muslim man in Jharkhand, CM Soren orders probe

A Muslim man was allegedly beaten and forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram” by a group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers protesting on Friday near Dhanbad’s city centre against the security breach in Prime Minister’s cavalcade in Punjab on January 5, according to government officials in Jharkhand.

The alleged incident was caught in video, and showed the group thrashing and abusing the man, prompting chief minister Hemant Soren to direct the Dhanbad deputy commissioner to conduct a probe and take appropriate action.

In the video, the man was seen being forced to do sit ups, and lick the road after spitting on it. He was also seen being slapped and kicked by the group, while he was heard telling them that he was a Muslim. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

“Dhanbad DC should probe the incident and revert with action taken report. There is no space for animosity in the state where people love to live in peace,” Soren said in a tweet, in response to a post about the incident.

The victim was identified as a resident of Shamsher Nagar in Wasseypur in Dhanbad. His younger brother told HT that the man was mentally unstable, and is under treatment at Central Institute of Psychatry in Ranchi.

“Only three of us live in our home. Both me and my mother do private job. We both were out when my brother left home. He has returned home after the incident. Though we are yet to decide on lodging a formal complaint against those who mistreated him, they should not have done what they did. Even if he abused them, they should not have forced him to chant religious slogan and force his to spit and lick the road. They could have handed him over to police,” the brother said.

Reacting to the development, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Dhanbad, Raj Sinha, who was present at the protest site, said the incident should be probed in entirety.

“This man came in front of us and started abusing our state president, taking his name. We asked him to leave. I don’t know what exactly happened with him after the party workers pushed him away from where we were sitting. However, it needs to be probed whether this entire thing was a conspiracy. Otherwise why would anyone just come and start abusing us,” said Sinha.

The BJP legislator alleged that the incident was being highlighted for political reasons. “The CM never takes cognisance of the increasing crime in this city, but has been prompt in taking cognisance of this incident due to poltical reasons. Let him get a probe conducted,” he said.

