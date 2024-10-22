Bomb threat prompts alert, enhanced security at CRPF-run schools

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) run school in Tamil Nadu received a bomb threat on Tuesday, prompting the authorities to put the paramilitary force’s schools across India on high alert and enhance security, people aware of the matter said. Investigators at the blast scene in Rohini. (HT PHOTO)

This comes two days after a low-intensity bomb went off outside a CRPF school in Delhi’s Rohini and caused some damage to the institute’s wall, parked cars, and glass panes of nearby shops.

In Delhi, CRPF has schools in Rohini and Dwarka and both were open on Tuesday. A Delhi Police officer cited the threat to the CRPF school in Tamil Nadu and said all 14 schools of the force in India were put on high alert. “Local police, CRPF along with bomb detection teams rushed to these schools on Tuesday. The threat was a hoax.”

The Delhi Police said teams were patrolling and coordinating with the school administrations. An official at CRPF’s Rohini school said no threat was received at their school but police were called to keep a check.

A spokesperson for the CRPF’s Dwarka school said there was “no need to panic” as threats have been received at multiple schools. “We also found out about the threats from television news. We think it was received in Hyderabad. Soon, police came here to conduct checks along with the bomb squad. Everything is fine. The school is still open.”