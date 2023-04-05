Home / India News / BREAKING: Centre issues advisory to all states ahead of Hanuman Jayanti tomorrow
BREAKING: Centre issues advisory to all states ahead of Hanuman Jayanti tomorrow

india news
Updated on Apr 05, 2023 02:24 PM IST

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
  • Apr 05, 2023 02:24 PM IST

    Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned for the day amid sloganeering by Opposition on Adani issue

    Lok Sabha proceedings has been adjourned for the day amid sloganeering by Opposition on Adani issue.

  • Apr 05, 2023 02:22 PM IST

    Rajya Sabha adjourned to meet again on April 6

    Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day and it is scheduled to meet on April 6.

  • Apr 05, 2023 02:18 PM IST

    BSF seizes 12-kg heroin at Punjab border with Pakistan

    The troops of border security force (BSF) have recovered 12 kg of heroin in two separate operations at the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts.

  • Apr 05, 2023 01:54 PM IST

    Centre issues advisory to all states ahead of Hanuman Jayanti tomorrow

    The ministry of home affairs on Wednesday issued an advisory to all states ahead of Hanuman Jayanti. The advisory stated that governments should ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival. 

  • Apr 05, 2023 01:26 PM IST

    Israeli police arrest more than 350 people after clashes erupted in Jerusalem

    Israeli police arrested more than 350 people after clashes erupted inside Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque early Wednesday, according to news agency AFP reports.

  • Apr 05, 2023 01:07 PM IST

    Customs department seizes gold worth 2.10 crores at Kochi airport in Kerala

    Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the customs department has on Wednesday seized 4800 grams of gold worth 2.10 crores at Kochi airport in three instances in the last 12 hours, ANI reported.

  • Apr 05, 2023 11:55 AM IST

    Kerala police arrives at Shaheen Bagh to visit Kozhikode train fire incident suspect's residence

    A team of Kerala police have arrived at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi to visit the residence of the Kozhikode train fire incident suspect, Shahrukh Saifi, ANI reported.

  • Apr 05, 2023 11:34 AM IST

    Opposition parties to march from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk, ANI reports

    All the opposition parties will march tomorrow with the tricolour flag from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk and if permission is granted, to the Constitution Club and will hold a joint press conference at Vijay Chowk or Constitution Club, ANI reported ciitng sources.

  • Apr 05, 2023 11:15 AM IST

    RS adjourned till 2 pm amid sloganeering by opposition

    Rajya Sabha proceedings has been adjourned till 2 pm amid protests by opposition MPs over Adani issue.

  • Apr 05, 2023 11:13 AM IST

    SC lifts centre's ban on Malayalam channel MediaOne

    Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed Malayalam channel MediaOne's plea challenging the Kerala High Court order which upheld the order of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to revoke the license of the news channel.

    “National security can't be raised to deny people their rights...it was raised by the MHA in a cavalier manner in this case,” SC said.

  • Apr 05, 2023 11:04 AM IST

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 2.00 PM amid opposition MPs raising slogans demanding a JPC probe on Adani stocks issue

  • Apr 05, 2023 11:04 AM IST

    Detained T'gana BJP chief shifted from Bommala Ramaram police station to another location

  • Apr 05, 2023 11:00 AM IST

    Supreme Court lifts telecast ban on Malayalam channel MediaOne

    Supreme Court allows Media One's plea challenging the Kerala High Court order which upheld the order of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to revoke the license of the news channel.

    SC says an independent press is important for functioning of society.

  • Apr 05, 2023 10:51 AM IST

    Beijing claims 'sovereignty' over Arunachal

    After India outrightly rejected China's attempt to rename places of Arunachal Pradesh, Beijing on Tuesday claimed its "sovereignty" over the region.

    In a regular press conference, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Tuesday said, "Zangnan (Arunachal Pradesh) is part of China's territory. In accordance with relevant stipulations of the administration of geographical names of the State Council, competent authorities of the Chinese government have standardised the names of some parts of Zangnan. This is within China's sovereign rights."

  • Apr 05, 2023 10:41 AM IST

    Opposition meet at Kharge's office

  • Apr 05, 2023 10:38 AM IST

    ED to file supplementary complaint in 200 cr extortion case

    Enforcement Directorate to file a supplementary complaint in the money laundering case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and actor Jacqueline Fernandez.

  • Apr 05, 2023 10:31 AM IST

    'Who is actually putting pressure?': Kharge on Rahul Gandhi disqualification

    Delhi: Rahul Gandhi was disqualified...one of Gujarat's parliament member was sentenced to 3 years… his membership was revived…but a person who is speaking truth is not allowed in parliament.. quite visible who is putting pressure: Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge

  • Apr 05, 2023 10:27 AM IST

    Many will join BJP in next few days: Shivarame Gowdam

    Bengaluru | In the next 10 days, many people will be joining the BJP. The people of Karnataka want a double-engine government in the state. BJP will form majority government in Karnataka: LR Shivarame Gowdam (JD(S) expelled former MP from Mandya), who joined BJP on Wednesday in the presence of party's state chief Nalinkumar Kateel

     

  • Apr 05, 2023 10:17 AM IST

    Jacqueline Fernandez arrives for Delhi court hearing in money laundering case

  • Apr 05, 2023 10:14 AM IST

    Raghav Chadha gives suspension of business notice to discuss farmers' plea

    AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha gives suspension of business notice to discuss "huge losses incurred by farmers across the country on account of damage to standing crops due to unseasonal rainfall and the need for a special package by Government of India to compensate the farmers".

  • Apr 05, 2023 10:13 AM IST

    India reports 4,435 new Covid cases in 24 hours

    COVID19 | India reports 4,435 new cases in 24 hours; Active caseload at 23,091

  • Apr 05, 2023 09:34 AM IST

    Habeas Corpus filed over Bandi Sanjay detention

    Telangana | BJP State General Secretary Bangaru Shruthi has moved a Habeas Corpus petition in High Court over the detention of state BJP president & MP Bandi Sanjay: Rachna Reddy, HC advocate & BJP spokesperson

  • Apr 05, 2023 09:34 AM IST

    'Z+' security cover to Altaf Bukhari

    Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) provides 'Z+' category CRPF security cover to former PDP leader and President of J&K Apni Party, Altaf Bukhari, reports ANI

  • Apr 05, 2023 09:11 AM IST

    Keral train fire: Accused arrested from Maharashtra, says report

    The suspect in the Kozhikode train fire incident has been nabbed by police from Maharashtra, reports ANI

    The suspect had poured petrol on a passenger & set fire inside the D1 compartment of the Alappuzha-Kannur Main Executive Express train near Elathoor in Kozhikode district. Three people lost their lives in the incident.

  • Apr 05, 2023 08:58 AM IST

    BJP MP gives Zero Hour Notice over crop damage

    BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over damage caused to crops due to unseasonal rainfall in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country

  • Apr 05, 2023 08:57 AM IST

    CPI MP gives Zero Hour Notice for Puducherry statehood demand

    CPI MP P Santosh Kumar gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha and demands from the government to provide statehood to UT of Puducherry

  • Apr 05, 2023 08:54 AM IST

    Cong MP gives adjournment notice to discuss govt inaction in JPC demand

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice to discuss "government failure in constituting a JPC to investigate charges of fraud, corruption & financial mismanagement of Adani group"

  • Apr 05, 2023 08:48 AM IST

    Cong MP gives adjournment notice to discuss alleged acquisition of ‘Pegasus-like device’

    Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice to discuss the "reported procurement of Pegasus-like surveillance equipment by the Government".

  • Apr 05, 2023 08:41 AM IST

    Bus overturns at Rajokri, 2 injured

    Two people suffered injuries after a private bus carrying 50 passengers from Ajmer overturned at Rajokri in Delhi today, reports ANI

  • Apr 05, 2023 08:36 AM IST

    Telangana BJP workers protest arrest of Bandi Sanjay

  • Apr 05, 2023 08:33 AM IST

    Suspension of business notice to discuss JPC probe demand

    Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari gives suspension of business notice under Rule 267 to discuss the need to constitute a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) in the Adani stocks issue.

  • Apr 05, 2023 08:19 AM IST

    US ‘strongly opposes’ China renaming places in Arunachal Pradesh

    The US has recognised Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India and strongly opposes any unilateral attempts to advance territorial claims by renaming localities, the White House has said.

  • Apr 05, 2023 08:16 AM IST

    France's Macron and US President Biden discuss China on phone

    French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Joe Biden discussed China on the phone on Tuesday and mentioned their willingness to engage Beijing to accelerate the end of the war in Ukraine, the Elysee Palace said on Wednesday.

  • Apr 05, 2023 07:50 AM IST

    Watch: Clashes break out at Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem

  • Apr 05, 2023 07:40 AM IST

    US to send more weapons as Ukraine readies counteroffensive

    Ukraine's armed forces said they had repelled 45 Russian attacks during the past 24 hours as fighting raged in and around the city of Bakhmut, while Washington pledged more weapons to help Kyiv prepare for a spring counteroffensive.

  • Apr 05, 2023 07:04 AM IST

    'First time…': Delhi police on Deepak Boxer

    This is the first time (a criminal) has been brought from a place like Mexico. The Special Cell of Delhi Police was following him (Gangster Deepak Boxer) for several months. There is no other bigger gangster in Delhi-NCR than this: HGS Dhaliwal, Special CP, Delhi Police

  • Apr 05, 2023 06:46 AM IST

    Tick virus detected in England

    A tick virus that can cause meningitis-like symptoms has been detected in several areas in England, with the UK Health Security Agency advising changes to testing in hospitals to prevent it spreading.

  • Apr 05, 2023 06:34 AM IST

    Gangster Deepak Boxer brought to Delhi from Mexico

  • Apr 05, 2023 06:28 AM IST

    Clashes inside Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque

    Israeli police said early Wednesday they had entered the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem to dislodge "agitators".

    Denouncing the move as "an unprecedented crime", the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas called on Palestinians in the West Bank “to go en masse to the Al-Aqsa mosque to defend it”, reported AFP

  • Apr 05, 2023 06:27 AM IST

    Several rockets fired from Gaza Strip towards Israel: AFP

    Several rockets fired from Gaza Strip towards Israel, reports AFP 

  • Apr 05, 2023 06:15 AM IST

    Raids in violence-hit Bihar Sharif

    Nalanda, Bihar: Police is conducting Sadbhavna Yatra and raids to restore normalcy in violence-hit Bihar Sharif

    The property of the accused will be attached. 130 arrests have been made so far. Raids are on. Efforts are being made to normalise the situation through Sadbhavna Yatra: Ashok Mishra, SP Nalanda, to ANI

  • Apr 05, 2023 05:53 AM IST

    Earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hits off Pacific coast of Panama

    A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck off Panama's Pacific coast on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of fatalities or damage.

  • Apr 05, 2023 05:31 AM IST

    Kannada stars Kiccha Sudeep, Darshan to join BJP today?

    Ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections, popular Kannada movie stars, Sudeep (Kiccha Sudeep) and Darshan Tugudeepa are likely to join BJP on Wednesday, reports ANI

  • Apr 05, 2023 05:17 AM IST

    Telangana BJP chief detained by police from residence

    Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar was detained after midnight on Wednesday from his residence in Karimnagar ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state.

india news latest news

