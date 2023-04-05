BREAKING: Centre issues advisory to all states ahead of Hanuman Jayanti tomorrow
-
Apr 05, 2023 02:24 PM IST
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned for the day amid sloganeering by Opposition on Adani issue
Lok Sabha proceedings has been adjourned for the day amid sloganeering by Opposition on Adani issue.
-
Apr 05, 2023 02:22 PM IST
Rajya Sabha adjourned to meet again on April 6
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day and it is scheduled to meet on April 6.
-
Apr 05, 2023 02:18 PM IST
BSF seizes 12-kg heroin at Punjab border with Pakistan
The troops of border security force (BSF) have recovered 12 kg of heroin in two separate operations at the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts.
-
Apr 05, 2023 01:54 PM IST
Centre issues advisory to all states ahead of Hanuman Jayanti tomorrow
The ministry of home affairs on Wednesday issued an advisory to all states ahead of Hanuman Jayanti. The advisory stated that governments should ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival.
-
Apr 05, 2023 01:26 PM IST
Israeli police arrest more than 350 people after clashes erupted in Jerusalem
Israeli police arrested more than 350 people after clashes erupted inside Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque early Wednesday, according to news agency AFP reports.
-
Apr 05, 2023 01:07 PM IST
Customs department seizes gold worth ₹2.10 crores at Kochi airport in Kerala
Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the customs department has on Wednesday seized 4800 grams of gold worth ₹2.10 crores at Kochi airport in three instances in the last 12 hours, ANI reported.
-
Apr 05, 2023 11:55 AM IST
Kerala police arrives at Shaheen Bagh to visit Kozhikode train fire incident suspect's residence
A team of Kerala police have arrived at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi to visit the residence of the Kozhikode train fire incident suspect, Shahrukh Saifi, ANI reported.
-
Apr 05, 2023 11:34 AM IST
Opposition parties to march from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk, ANI reports
All the opposition parties will march tomorrow with the tricolour flag from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk and if permission is granted, to the Constitution Club and will hold a joint press conference at Vijay Chowk or Constitution Club, ANI reported ciitng sources.
-
Apr 05, 2023 11:15 AM IST
RS adjourned till 2 pm amid sloganeering by opposition
Rajya Sabha proceedings has been adjourned till 2 pm amid protests by opposition MPs over Adani issue.
-
Apr 05, 2023 11:13 AM IST
SC lifts centre's ban on Malayalam channel MediaOne
Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed Malayalam channel MediaOne's plea challenging the Kerala High Court order which upheld the order of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to revoke the license of the news channel.
“National security can't be raised to deny people their rights...it was raised by the MHA in a cavalier manner in this case,” SC said.
-
Apr 05, 2023 11:04 AM IST
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2.00 PM amid opposition MPs raising slogans demanding a JPC probe on Adani stocks issue
-
Apr 05, 2023 11:04 AM IST
Detained T'gana BJP chief shifted from Bommala Ramaram police station to another location
-
Apr 05, 2023 11:00 AM IST
-
Apr 05, 2023 10:51 AM IST
Beijing claims 'sovereignty' over Arunachal
After India outrightly rejected China's attempt to rename places of Arunachal Pradesh, Beijing on Tuesday claimed its "sovereignty" over the region.
In a regular press conference, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Tuesday said, "Zangnan (Arunachal Pradesh) is part of China's territory. In accordance with relevant stipulations of the administration of geographical names of the State Council, competent authorities of the Chinese government have standardised the names of some parts of Zangnan. This is within China's sovereign rights."
-
Apr 05, 2023 10:41 AM IST
Opposition meet at Kharge's office
-
Apr 05, 2023 10:38 AM IST
ED to file supplementary complaint in ₹200 cr extortion case
Enforcement Directorate to file a supplementary complaint in the money laundering case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and actor Jacqueline Fernandez.
-
Apr 05, 2023 10:31 AM IST
'Who is actually putting pressure?': Kharge on Rahul Gandhi disqualification
Delhi: Rahul Gandhi was disqualified...one of Gujarat's parliament member was sentenced to 3 years… his membership was revived…but a person who is speaking truth is not allowed in parliament.. quite visible who is putting pressure: Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge
-
Apr 05, 2023 10:27 AM IST
Many will join BJP in next few days: Shivarame Gowdam
Bengaluru | In the next 10 days, many people will be joining the BJP. The people of Karnataka want a double-engine government in the state. BJP will form majority government in Karnataka: LR Shivarame Gowdam (JD(S) expelled former MP from Mandya), who joined BJP on Wednesday in the presence of party's state chief Nalinkumar Kateel
-
Apr 05, 2023 10:17 AM IST
Jacqueline Fernandez arrives for Delhi court hearing in money laundering case
-
Apr 05, 2023 10:14 AM IST
Raghav Chadha gives suspension of business notice to discuss farmers' plea
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha gives suspension of business notice to discuss "huge losses incurred by farmers across the country on account of damage to standing crops due to unseasonal rainfall and the need for a special package by Government of India to compensate the farmers".
-
Apr 05, 2023 10:13 AM IST
India reports 4,435 new Covid cases in 24 hours
COVID19 | India reports 4,435 new cases in 24 hours; Active caseload at 23,091
-
Apr 05, 2023 09:34 AM IST
Habeas Corpus filed over Bandi Sanjay detention
Telangana | BJP State General Secretary Bangaru Shruthi has moved a Habeas Corpus petition in High Court over the detention of state BJP president & MP Bandi Sanjay: Rachna Reddy, HC advocate & BJP spokesperson
-
Apr 05, 2023 09:34 AM IST
'Z+' security cover to Altaf Bukhari
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) provides 'Z+' category CRPF security cover to former PDP leader and President of J&K Apni Party, Altaf Bukhari, reports ANI
-
Apr 05, 2023 09:11 AM IST
Keral train fire: Accused arrested from Maharashtra, says report
The suspect in the Kozhikode train fire incident has been nabbed by police from Maharashtra, reports ANI
The suspect had poured petrol on a passenger & set fire inside the D1 compartment of the Alappuzha-Kannur Main Executive Express train near Elathoor in Kozhikode district. Three people lost their lives in the incident.
-
Apr 05, 2023 08:58 AM IST
BJP MP gives Zero Hour Notice over crop damage
BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over damage caused to crops due to unseasonal rainfall in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country
-
Apr 05, 2023 08:57 AM IST
CPI MP gives Zero Hour Notice for Puducherry statehood demand
CPI MP P Santosh Kumar gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha and demands from the government to provide statehood to UT of Puducherry
-
Apr 05, 2023 08:54 AM IST
Cong MP gives adjournment notice to discuss govt inaction in JPC demand
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice to discuss "government failure in constituting a JPC to investigate charges of fraud, corruption & financial mismanagement of Adani group"
-
Apr 05, 2023 08:48 AM IST
Cong MP gives adjournment notice to discuss alleged acquisition of ‘Pegasus-like device’
Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice to discuss the "reported procurement of Pegasus-like surveillance equipment by the Government".
-
Apr 05, 2023 08:41 AM IST
Bus overturns at Rajokri, 2 injured
Two people suffered injuries after a private bus carrying 50 passengers from Ajmer overturned at Rajokri in Delhi today, reports ANI
-
Apr 05, 2023 08:36 AM IST
Telangana BJP workers protest arrest of Bandi Sanjay
-
Apr 05, 2023 08:33 AM IST
Suspension of business notice to discuss JPC probe demand
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari gives suspension of business notice under Rule 267 to discuss the need to constitute a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) in the Adani stocks issue.
-
Apr 05, 2023 08:19 AM IST
US ‘strongly opposes’ China renaming places in Arunachal Pradesh
The US has recognised Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India and strongly opposes any unilateral attempts to advance territorial claims by renaming localities, the White House has said.
-
Apr 05, 2023 08:16 AM IST
France's Macron and US President Biden discuss China on phone
French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Joe Biden discussed China on the phone on Tuesday and mentioned their willingness to engage Beijing to accelerate the end of the war in Ukraine, the Elysee Palace said on Wednesday.
-
Apr 05, 2023 07:50 AM IST
Watch: Clashes break out at Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem
-
Apr 05, 2023 07:40 AM IST
US to send more weapons as Ukraine readies counteroffensive
Ukraine's armed forces said they had repelled 45 Russian attacks during the past 24 hours as fighting raged in and around the city of Bakhmut, while Washington pledged more weapons to help Kyiv prepare for a spring counteroffensive.
-
Apr 05, 2023 07:04 AM IST
'First time…': Delhi police on Deepak Boxer
This is the first time (a criminal) has been brought from a place like Mexico. The Special Cell of Delhi Police was following him (Gangster Deepak Boxer) for several months. There is no other bigger gangster in Delhi-NCR than this: HGS Dhaliwal, Special CP, Delhi Police
-
Apr 05, 2023 06:46 AM IST
Tick virus detected in England
A tick virus that can cause meningitis-like symptoms has been detected in several areas in England, with the UK Health Security Agency advising changes to testing in hospitals to prevent it spreading.
-
Apr 05, 2023 06:34 AM IST
Gangster Deepak Boxer brought to Delhi from Mexico
-
Apr 05, 2023 06:28 AM IST
Clashes inside Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque
Israeli police said early Wednesday they had entered the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem to dislodge "agitators".
Denouncing the move as "an unprecedented crime", the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas called on Palestinians in the West Bank “to go en masse to the Al-Aqsa mosque to defend it”, reported AFP
-
Apr 05, 2023 06:27 AM IST
Several rockets fired from Gaza Strip towards Israel: AFP
Several rockets fired from Gaza Strip towards Israel, reports AFP
-
Apr 05, 2023 06:15 AM IST
Raids in violence-hit Bihar Sharif
Nalanda, Bihar: Police is conducting Sadbhavna Yatra and raids to restore normalcy in violence-hit Bihar Sharif
The property of the accused will be attached. 130 arrests have been made so far. Raids are on. Efforts are being made to normalise the situation through Sadbhavna Yatra: Ashok Mishra, SP Nalanda, to ANI
-
Apr 05, 2023 05:53 AM IST
Earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hits off Pacific coast of Panama
A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck off Panama's Pacific coast on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of fatalities or damage.
-
Apr 05, 2023 05:31 AM IST
Kannada stars Kiccha Sudeep, Darshan to join BJP today?
Ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections, popular Kannada movie stars, Sudeep (Kiccha Sudeep) and Darshan Tugudeepa are likely to join BJP on Wednesday, reports ANI
-
Apr 05, 2023 05:17 AM IST
Telangana BJP chief detained by police from residence
Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar was detained after midnight on Wednesday from his residence in Karimnagar ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state.