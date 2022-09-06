Home / India News / Breaking: IED blast in West Africa's Burkina Faso kills 35
Live

Breaking: IED blast in West Africa's Burkina Faso kills 35

india news
Updated on Sep 06, 2022 05:46 AM IST

Breaking news today September 6, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 06, 2022 05:44 AM IST

    IED blast in West Africa's Burkina Faso kills 35

    At least 35 civilians killed in IED blast in Burkina Faso, West Africa reports AFP News Agency quoting Authorities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

Breaking: IED blast in West Africa's Burkina Faso kills 35

india news
Updated on Sep 06, 2022 05:46 AM IST

Breaking news today September 6, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
ByHT News Desk

Karnataka govt releases 300 crore to tackle Bengaluru flooding

india news
Updated on Sep 06, 2022 04:30 AM IST

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said that the state government has decided to have one more company of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) solely for Bengaluru, and ₹9.50 crore is being released for boats and other equipment for the same.

An aerial view of the flood at Rainbow Drive layout, Sarjapura, in Bengaluru on Monday. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
An aerial view of the flood at Rainbow Drive layout, Sarjapura, in Bengaluru on Monday. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
BySharangee Dutta, New Delhi
Close Story

Warangal, Thrissur join UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities

india news
Published on Sep 06, 2022 02:53 AM IST

Union culture and tourism minister G Kishan Reddy thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his sustained efforts” to obtain recognition and exhibit the “rich cultural heritage of India”.

Warangal in Telangana. (India at UNESCO/Twitter)
Warangal in Telangana. (India at UNESCO/Twitter)
BySharangee Dutta
Close Story

Notice to Centre on plea to revive women’s bill in Parliament

india news
Published on Sep 06, 2022 01:57 AM IST

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and JK Maheshwari directed a copy of the petition, filed by National Federation of Indian Women, to be served on the Central Government and said, “This issue is important but we want you to serve a copy of the petition to the Union. We will then consider.”

The Constitution (One Hundred and Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2008, also known as the Women’s Reservation Bill, was passed by the Rajya Sabha in 2010. (AP File Photo)
The Constitution (One Hundred and Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2008, also known as the Women’s Reservation Bill, was passed by the Rajya Sabha in 2010. (AP File Photo)
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi
Close Story

SC notice to Centre, ECI on plea to cancel religious symbols, names of parties

india news
Updated on Sep 06, 2022 04:51 AM IST

A bench of justices MR Shah and Krishna Murari was hearing a plea filed by former UP Shia Waqf board chairman, Wasim Ahmed Rizvi.

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to make its stand clear on the feasibility of implementing a Uniform Civil Code in the country. (PTI)
The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to make its stand clear on the feasibility of implementing a Uniform Civil Code in the country. (PTI)
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi
Close Story

What explains massive flooding in Bengaluru?

india news
Published on Sep 06, 2022 01:01 AM IST

The city received more rain in the 24 hours to 8.30 AM Monday than it did in 99.9% of the days since the begining of the 20th century (the average for the city was 58.5 mm, the 44th highest in any 24-hour period since January 1, 1901).

Members of a rescue team row their boat past submerged vehicles following torrential rains in Bengaluru, India, September 5, 2022. (REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar)
Members of a rescue team row their boat past submerged vehicles following torrential rains in Bengaluru, India, September 5, 2022. (REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar)
ByAbhishek Jha
Close Story

Tirupati temple refutes actress’ bribe claims

india news
Published on Sep 06, 2022 12:19 AM IST

The TTD alleged that the actress not only misbehaved with its staff but also abused them. “She even manhandled one of our staffers who tried to intervene and pacify her,” the TTD said in a series of tweets on Monday.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has refuted allegations made by actress-politician Archana Gautam. (PTI)
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has refuted allegations made by actress-politician Archana Gautam. (PTI)
ByPress Trust of India, Amaravati
Close Story

Battered by floods, Bengaluru residents struggle to stay afloat

india news
Published on Sep 06, 2022 12:18 AM IST

Residents in various parts of Bengaluru were on Monday ferried out of their homes with the help of boats, earth-movers and tractors as torrential overnight rains left a significant portion of India’s IT capital inundated.

An aerial view of the flood at Rainbow Drive layout, Sarjapura, in Bengaluru on Monday. (ANI)
An aerial view of the flood at Rainbow Drive layout, Sarjapura, in Bengaluru on Monday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Close Story

KCR promises free power to farmers across country

india news
Published on Sep 06, 2022 12:18 AM IST

Addressing a public meeting in Nizamabad after inaugurating an integrated district office complex, KCR, as the chief minister is called, asked the people: “Should I enter national politics?” and the crowds responded by shouting: “Yes.”

Reiterating that he will soon enter the national politics, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced supply of quality power to agriculture sector free of cost across the country, if a non-BJP front is voted to power during the 2024 general election. (HT)
Reiterating that he will soon enter the national politics, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced supply of quality power to agriculture sector free of cost across the country, if a non-BJP front is voted to power during the 2024 general election. (HT)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story

11 Sri Lankans planning to sail to Canada held in Kerala: Police

india news
Published on Sep 06, 2022 12:18 AM IST

Police said two Sri Lankan nationals, who reached Tamil Nadu on tourist visa last week, were found to be missing and Q Branch (a CID wing) followed their phone signals and located them in Kollam and alerted its counterparts. After search police nabbed 11, including two missing from Tamil Nadu.

Kerala police on Monday arrested 11 Sri Lankans from a hotel in Kollam in south Kerala after a tip off from Tamil Nadu police that they were planning to sail to Canada in a fishing boat. (Representative Photo)
Kerala police on Monday arrested 11 Sri Lankans from a hotel in Kollam in south Kerala after a tip off from Tamil Nadu police that they were planning to sail to Canada in a fishing boat. (Representative Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story

Red alert in four Kerala districts, two die after fishing boat capsized

india news
Published on Sep 06, 2022 12:17 AM IST

Coastal police said the accident occurred near Muthalapozhi when the fishermen were returning to the shore after a directive from officials in view of the red alert.

Two fishermen were killed and three others missing after strong winds overturned their boat off Thiruvananthapuram coast on Monday, even as authorities in Kerala sounded red alert in four districts. (AP)
Two fishermen were killed and three others missing after strong winds overturned their boat off Thiruvananthapuram coast on Monday, even as authorities in Kerala sounded red alert in four districts. (AP)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story

Kejriwal unveils Delhi-type model school plan in Tamil Nadu

india news
Published on Sep 06, 2022 12:16 AM IST

During an event held at the state-run Bharathi Women’s College in Chennai, Tamil Nadu chief minister Stalin also launched a scheme, which provides financial assistance of ₹1,000 for girls from government schools for their college education, which Kejriwal said will be an example of the entire country.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched government schools in Tamil Nadu on similar lines to Delhi’s model schools, which his counterpart M K Stalin visited in April this year. (HT)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched government schools in Tamil Nadu on similar lines to Delhi’s model schools, which his counterpart M K Stalin visited in April this year. (HT)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Close Story

Girl dies of rabies in Kerala despite 3 jabs

india news
Updated on Sep 06, 2022 12:13 AM IST

The girl who was undergoing treatment for dog bite in Kottayam Medical College Hospital and had even taken the rabies vaccine, passed away on Monday in Pathanamthitta, said people in the know of the development.

Following the increase in stray dog bite cases in Kerala — resulting in deaths in a few incidents — including the 12-year-old girl who died on Monday despite taking rabies vaccine, the issue has now reached the Supreme Court. (Representative Photo/HT)
Following the increase in stray dog bite cases in Kerala — resulting in deaths in a few incidents — including the 12-year-old girl who died on Monday despite taking rabies vaccine, the issue has now reached the Supreme Court. (Representative Photo/HT)
ByRamesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story

General Pande gives artillery gear, mine protected vehicles to Nepal

india news
Published on Sep 06, 2022 12:11 AM IST

Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, on Monday handed over non-lethal military aid in the form of artillery equipment, mine protected vehicles, medical stores and horses to his Nepalese counterpart General Prabhu Ram Sharma, the army said

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande during a meeting with President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari (C), at President's official residence in Kathmandu on Monday. (PTI)
Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande during a meeting with President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari (C), at President's official residence in Kathmandu on Monday. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story

Nitish meets Rahul in Delhi, says ‘opposition unity must for a good atmosphere’

india news
Updated on Sep 06, 2022 01:21 AM IST

A number of topics were discussed in the first meeting between Rahul Gandhi and Nitish Kumar after the latter walked out of the NDA to form a government in Bihar with the RJD, Congress and the Left as allies, which included the 2024 general polls and the need to bring like-minded parties together.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar at the former’s residence in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar at the former’s residence in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondents, New Delhi/ Patna
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out