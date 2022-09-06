Live
Breaking: IED blast in West Africa's Burkina Faso kills 35
Updated on Sep 06, 2022 05:46 AM IST
Sep 06, 2022 05:44 AM IST
IED blast in West Africa's Burkina Faso kills 35
At least 35 civilians killed in IED blast in Burkina Faso, West Africa reports AFP News Agency quoting Authorities.
Karnataka govt releases ₹300 crore to tackle Bengaluru flooding
Updated on Sep 06, 2022 04:30 AM IST
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said that the state government has decided to have one more company of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) solely for Bengaluru, and ₹9.50 crore is being released for boats and other equipment for the same.
Warangal, Thrissur join UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities
Published on Sep 06, 2022 02:53 AM IST
Union culture and tourism minister G Kishan Reddy thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his sustained efforts” to obtain recognition and exhibit the “rich cultural heritage of India”.
Notice to Centre on plea to revive women’s bill in Parliament
Published on Sep 06, 2022 01:57 AM IST
A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and JK Maheshwari directed a copy of the petition, filed by National Federation of Indian Women, to be served on the Central Government and said, “This issue is important but we want you to serve a copy of the petition to the Union. We will then consider.”
Abraham Thomas
SC notice to Centre, ECI on plea to cancel religious symbols, names of parties
Updated on Sep 06, 2022 04:51 AM IST
A bench of justices MR Shah and Krishna Murari was hearing a plea filed by former UP Shia Waqf board chairman, Wasim Ahmed Rizvi.
Abraham Thomas
What explains massive flooding in Bengaluru?
Published on Sep 06, 2022 01:01 AM IST
The city received more rain in the 24 hours to 8.30 AM Monday than it did in 99.9% of the days since the begining of the 20th century (the average for the city was 58.5 mm, the 44th highest in any 24-hour period since January 1, 1901).
Tirupati temple refutes actress’ bribe claims
Published on Sep 06, 2022 12:19 AM IST
The TTD alleged that the actress not only misbehaved with its staff but also abused them. “She even manhandled one of our staffers who tried to intervene and pacify her,” the TTD said in a series of tweets on Monday.
Press Trust of India
Battered by floods, Bengaluru residents struggle to stay afloat
Residents in various parts of Bengaluru were on Monday ferried out of their homes with the help of boats, earth-movers and tractors as torrential overnight rains left a significant portion of India’s IT capital inundated.
KCR promises free power to farmers across country
Addressing a public meeting in Nizamabad after inaugurating an integrated district office complex, KCR, as the chief minister is called, asked the people: “Should I enter national politics?” and the crowds responded by shouting: “Yes.”
11 Sri Lankans planning to sail to Canada held in Kerala: Police
Police said two Sri Lankan nationals, who reached Tamil Nadu on tourist visa last week, were found to be missing and Q Branch (a CID wing) followed their phone signals and located them in Kollam and alerted its counterparts. After search police nabbed 11, including two missing from Tamil Nadu.
Red alert in four Kerala districts, two die after fishing boat capsized
Published on Sep 06, 2022 12:17 AM IST
Coastal police said the accident occurred near Muthalapozhi when the fishermen were returning to the shore after a directive from officials in view of the red alert.
Kejriwal unveils Delhi-type model school plan in Tamil Nadu
Published on Sep 06, 2022 12:16 AM IST
During an event held at the state-run Bharathi Women’s College in Chennai, Tamil Nadu chief minister Stalin also launched a scheme, which provides financial assistance of ₹1,000 for girls from government schools for their college education, which Kejriwal said will be an example of the entire country.
Girl dies of rabies in Kerala despite 3 jabs
Updated on Sep 06, 2022 12:13 AM IST
The girl who was undergoing treatment for dog bite in Kottayam Medical College Hospital and had even taken the rabies vaccine, passed away on Monday in Pathanamthitta, said people in the know of the development.
General Pande gives artillery gear, mine protected vehicles to Nepal
Published on Sep 06, 2022 12:11 AM IST
Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, on Monday handed over non-lethal military aid in the form of artillery equipment, mine protected vehicles, medical stores and horses to his Nepalese counterpart General Prabhu Ram Sharma, the army said
Nitish meets Rahul in Delhi, says ‘opposition unity must for a good atmosphere’
Updated on Sep 06, 2022 01:21 AM IST