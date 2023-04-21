'Broke walls...': On 'clean chit' to Robert Vadra, official says ‘false rumours’

After the Haryana government submitted to the Punjab and Haryana high court that no violation of rules or regulations was found in the Robert-Vadra-DLF land deal, Haryana CM's OSD Jawahar Yadav on Friday said the government has not given any clean chit to Robert Vadra in the land scam case and the Congress is spreading ‘false rumours’. "We did not find the involvement of former CM OP Chautala. We are not saying that the scam did not take place," Yadav told the news agency ANI. Read | Gurugram land deal: SIT reconstituted to speed up probe against Hooda, Vadra In an affidavit, the Haryana government said no regulation was violated in the Robert Vadra -DLF land transaction.

However, in its affidavit placed before the high court on Wednesday, the government said M/s Skylight Hospitality sold 3.5-acre land to M/s DLF Universal Limited on September 18, 2012, and no regulation/rules have been violated in the said transaction. The financial transaction in the deal is being probed.

M/s Skylight Hospitality is Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra's company. In 2018, an FIR was registered against Vadra, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, DLF for alleged criminal conspiracy.

Robert Vadra made a long social media post recounting the harassment by the agencies in the long-drawn case. "Their agencies raided my companies even breaking walls assuming things were hidden in them! They questioned me for days, sent 100’s of notices, made illegal tax demands,else they would attach my assets and properties, took away over 20,000 documents and continue to send tax notice after notice since more than a decade…I continue to cooperate fully and provide all the information asked of me even though I know the truth," Vadra wrote.

"It’s been many years, of dealing with false accusations and losing many work relations and being battered by government’s incorrect informations and media propaganda carrying it. I do hope this does not happen to anyone else… a vindictive method of politics is toxic for the country," Vadra added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON