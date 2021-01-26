IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Budget session: Parliament canteen expands menu, increases prices
While vegetarian biryani is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50, a plate of chicken biryani will cost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100. A vegetarian meal (thali) will now be available for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100, mutton biryani at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>150 and for a plate of fish and chips, a customer will have to shell out <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>110. (HT Archive)
While vegetarian biryani is priced at 50, a plate of chicken biryani will cost 100. A vegetarian meal (thali) will now be available for 100, mutton biryani at 150 and for a plate of fish and chips, a customer will have to shell out 110. (HT Archive)
india news

Budget session: Parliament canteen expands menu, increases prices

Last year, the contract with the Northern Railways, which has been running the canteen since 1968, was scrapped. Top officials indicated that cost control and a better, tastier menu were the prime reasons
READ FULL STORY
By Saubhadra Chatterji
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:59 AM IST

A buffet lunch for 700 and an aloo bonda for 10—the Parliament canteen will dish out an elaborate menu this Budget session.

The Parliament canteen, now run by ITDC, will offer as many as 58 food items—both vegetarian and non-vegetarian—from January 27, an internal circular said. The price tags, however, don’t smell of subsidy. For many years, the Parliament canteen had tried to strike a balance between the quality of food and its price but for the first time, food will be served with a no-profit-no-loss approach.

While vegetarian biryani is priced at 50, a plate of chicken biryani will cost 100. A vegetarian meal (thali) will now be available for 100, mutton biryani at 150 and for a plate of fish and chips, a customer will have to shell out 110.

Also Read: Stage set for mega tractor rally; Parliament march on Feb 1

The new price list indicates a new menu and a higher rate. While the chicken biryani will cost 30 more than the current rate and its mutton counterpart will be 50 costlier, the new items include fish and chips, medu vada, mutton cutlet, omelette, masala poori and uttapam. A small plate of green salad, earlier available for 10, will now cost 25.

Last year, the contract with the Northern Railways, which has been running the canteen since 1968, was scrapped. Top officials indicated that cost control and a better, tastier menu were the prime reasons for such a move. “The Northern Railways’ people in the Parliament canteen were paid nearly 1 lakh each by the Parliament to run the canteen. We felt that the cost should be reduced,” said an official.

During a normal session, an average 4,500 people eat at the Parliament every day. According to the data available with officials, during the 2019-20 fiscal, of the 17 crore annual subsidy, only 24 lakh was spent on account of MPs. The rest was accounted for by visitors, security personnel and officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
While vegetarian biryani is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50, a plate of chicken biryani will cost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100. A vegetarian meal (thali) will now be available for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100, mutton biryani at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>150 and for a plate of fish and chips, a customer will have to shell out <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>110. (HT Archive)
While vegetarian biryani is priced at 50, a plate of chicken biryani will cost 100. A vegetarian meal (thali) will now be available for 100, mutton biryani at 150 and for a plate of fish and chips, a customer will have to shell out 110. (HT Archive)
india news

Budget session: Parliament canteen expands menu, increases prices

By Saubhadra Chatterji
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:59 AM IST
Last year, the contract with the Northern Railways, which has been running the canteen since 1968, was scrapped. Top officials indicated that cost control and a better, tastier menu were the prime reasons
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Chhattisgarh: Man killed in Bastar, cops probe Maoist involvement

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:43 AM IST
On Sunday , a deputy sarpanch was killed allegedly by Maoists Kondagaon district of Bastar region. Officials said that the men reached the village, strangled him to death and fled into the jungle
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tractors all set for their Republic Day march at Singhu border. (Photo: HT/Amal KS)
Tractors all set for their Republic Day march at Singhu border. (Photo: HT/Amal KS)
india news

No drugs, weapons, political party flags: Dos and don'ts for R-Day tractor rally

Written by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:43 AM IST
Apart from the National Flag and the flags of the farmers' organisation, there will be no other flags at the tractors taking part in Republic Day tractor march
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers ahead of their tractor rally on Republic Day, at Tikri border in Delhi on January 25. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
Farmers ahead of their tractor rally on Republic Day, at Tikri border in Delhi on January 25. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Farmers' tractors ready with tricolour for rally after R-Day parade in Delhi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:03 AM IST
To ensure the tractor parade remains peaceful, farmers have formed groups to look after security.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This year's Republic Day presents an unprecedented challenge for the Capital's police force.(PTI)
This year's Republic Day presents an unprecedented challenge for the Capital's police force.(PTI)
india news

News updates from Hindustan Times: 5-layer security cover in Delhi on R-Day

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:54 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers gather to take part in a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of Republic Day at Singhu border near Delhi.(Reuters Photo )
Farmers gather to take part in a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of Republic Day at Singhu border near Delhi.(Reuters Photo )
india news

Farmers tractor rally LIVE: Protesters break police barricade at Tikri border

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:54 AM IST
The protesters who were camping at Delhi’s Singhu border have begun their march into the Capital. Follow live updates here
READ FULL STORY
This year's Republic Day presents an unprecedented challenge for the Capital's police force. (PTI)
This year's Republic Day presents an unprecedented challenge for the Capital's police force. (PTI)
india news

Facial recognition systems, 5-layer cover for Republic Day Parade, tractor march

Written by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:43 AM IST
The systems have a database of 50,000 suspected terrorists, criminals and anti-social elements and have been set up at 30 spots on Rajpath.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal wished the country on its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday. (PTI)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal wished the country on its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday. (PTI)
india news

On Republic Day, Arvind Kejriwal salutes real heroes of the country

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:17 AM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also mentioned sanitisation workers and the brave soldiers of the country on India's 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (HT file)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (HT file)
india news

Ram temple construction: VHP team expected to meet Delhi CM this week

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:14 AM IST
On Monday, a delegation met the L-G of Delhi, Anil Baijal, who contributed 1 lakh for the temple construction
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security personnel keep vigil at Rajpath on the eve of the Republic Day parade, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo )
Security personnel keep vigil at Rajpath on the eve of the Republic Day parade, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo )
india news

Republic Day 2021: Where, when to watch the parade

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:43 AM IST
Republic Day Parade 2021 live stream and telecast will begin at 9am on all TV channels of Doordarshan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Google celebrates 'Unity in diversity' in today's doodle.
Google celebrates 'Unity in diversity' in today's doodle.
india news

Selfie, sitar, cricket: Google celebrates R-Day with Mumbai artist's doodle

Written by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:48 AM IST
Today's Goggle doodle, illustrated by Mumbai's Onkar Fondekar, sums up India, its unity in diversity and vibrant culture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Entry of general people has been banned and only the invited guests will be allowed to be present.(PTI)
Entry of general people has been banned and only the invited guests will be allowed to be present.(PTI)
india news

'Jai Hind': PM Modi greets nation on 72nd Republic Day

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:26 AM IST
  • Only around 25,000 spectators will be allowed to witness the parade as compared to the average of 1.15 lakh people every year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi pays tributes to martyrs by laying a wreath at National War Memorial at India Gate(ANI)
PM Modi pays tributes to martyrs by laying a wreath at National War Memorial at India Gate(ANI)
india news

Live updates: PM Modi signs ceremonial book at National War Memorial

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:59 AM IST
  • Republic Day 2021 Live Updates: The Republic Day Parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial.
READ FULL STORY
India’s military might, cultural diversity, social and economic progress will be on display during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations.(ANI)
India’s military might, cultural diversity, social and economic progress will be on display during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations.(ANI)
india news

With many firsts, India’s military might, cultural diversity on display on R-Day

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:41 AM IST
  • The Republic Day Parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial. He will lead the nation in paying tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Ram Nath Kovind unveiled the portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Sunday. (Twitter)
President Ram Nath Kovind unveiled the portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Sunday. (Twitter)
india news

Much ado about Netaji portrait at Prez House

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:21 AM IST
  • The claim, that the portrait was based on Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, popularly known as Bumba, who played Bose in a 2019 movie, Gumnaami gathered momentum.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP