Budget session: Parliament canteen expands menu, increases prices
A buffet lunch for ₹700 and an aloo bonda for ₹10—the Parliament canteen will dish out an elaborate menu this Budget session.
The Parliament canteen, now run by ITDC, will offer as many as 58 food items—both vegetarian and non-vegetarian—from January 27, an internal circular said. The price tags, however, don’t smell of subsidy. For many years, the Parliament canteen had tried to strike a balance between the quality of food and its price but for the first time, food will be served with a no-profit-no-loss approach.
While vegetarian biryani is priced at ₹50, a plate of chicken biryani will cost ₹100. A vegetarian meal (thali) will now be available for ₹100, mutton biryani at ₹150 and for a plate of fish and chips, a customer will have to shell out ₹110.
Also Read: Stage set for mega tractor rally; Parliament march on Feb 1
The new price list indicates a new menu and a higher rate. While the chicken biryani will cost ₹30 more than the current rate and its mutton counterpart will be ₹50 costlier, the new items include fish and chips, medu vada, mutton cutlet, omelette, masala poori and uttapam. A small plate of green salad, earlier available for ₹10, will now cost ₹25.
Last year, the contract with the Northern Railways, which has been running the canteen since 1968, was scrapped. Top officials indicated that cost control and a better, tastier menu were the prime reasons for such a move. “The Northern Railways’ people in the Parliament canteen were paid nearly ₹1 lakh each by the Parliament to run the canteen. We felt that the cost should be reduced,” said an official.
During a normal session, an average 4,500 people eat at the Parliament every day. According to the data available with officials, during the 2019-20 fiscal, of the ₹17 crore annual subsidy, only ₹24 lakh was spent on account of MPs. The rest was accounted for by visitors, security personnel and officials.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget session: Parliament canteen expands menu, increases prices
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh: Man killed in Bastar, cops probe Maoist involvement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No drugs, weapons, political party flags: Dos and don'ts for R-Day tractor rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' tractors ready with tricolour for rally after R-Day parade in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: 5-layer security cover in Delhi on R-Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers tractor rally LIVE: Protesters break police barricade at Tikri border
Facial recognition systems, 5-layer cover for Republic Day Parade, tractor march
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Republic Day, Arvind Kejriwal salutes real heroes of the country
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ram temple construction: VHP team expected to meet Delhi CM this week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day 2021: Where, when to watch the parade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Selfie, sitar, cricket: Google celebrates R-Day with Mumbai artist's doodle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Jai Hind': PM Modi greets nation on 72nd Republic Day
- Only around 25,000 spectators will be allowed to witness the parade as compared to the average of 1.15 lakh people every year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Live updates: PM Modi signs ceremonial book at National War Memorial
- Republic Day 2021 Live Updates: The Republic Day Parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial.
With many firsts, India’s military might, cultural diversity on display on R-Day
- The Republic Day Parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial. He will lead the nation in paying tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Much ado about Netaji portrait at Prez House
- The claim, that the portrait was based on Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, popularly known as Bumba, who played Bose in a 2019 movie, Gumnaami gathered momentum.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox