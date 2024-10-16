Canada’s Five Eyes partners back probe into Nijjar’s killing

Canada’s partners in the Five Eyes intelligence alliance – the US, the UK, and Australia – have backed Ottawa’s investigation about an alleged link between the Indian government and the killing of pro-Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar and called on New Delhi to cooperate in the probe. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegation about Indian government agents being linked to Nijjar’s killing in Canada hit bilateral ties in September last year. (AP)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegation about Indian government agents being linked to Nijjar’s killing in Canada hit bilateral ties in September last year, and a move by Ottawa last week to question the Indian envoy and five other officials in connection with the murder left the relationship in tatters. India described the latest move as “preposterous” and both sides expelled six diplomats each.

Australia, the UK, and the US, which had backed Canada on the issue last year, again conveyed their support separately this week. The UK and the US called on India to cooperate with the ongoing investigation in Canada. There was no immediate response from Indian officials.

The Indian side has repeatedly said Canada has not provided any evidence to back up its allegation that Indian government agents were linked to the killing of Nijjar, already designated a terrorist by New Delhi. Nijjar was gunned down outside a gurdwara in the British Columbia town of Surrey in June 2023 and Canadian authorities have arrested and charged four Indian nationals for the murder.

The UK’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said on Tuesday it was in touch with Canada over the ongoing investigation linked to the government of India.

“We are in contact with our Canadian partners about the serious developments outlined in the independent investigations in Canada. The UK has full confidence in Canada’s judicial system. Respect for sovereignty and the rule of law is essential,” an FCDO spokesperson said.

“The Government of India’s cooperation with Canada’s legal process is the right next step.”

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade expressed concern on Wednesday about the allegations being investigated by Canada. A spokesperson for the department said: “Australia has made clear our concerns about the allegations under investigation in Canada, and our respect for Canada’s judicial process.

“Our position of principle is that the sovereignty of all countries should be respected and that the rule of law should be respected.”

On Tuesday, the US State Department described the Canadian allegations as serious and said Washington wants to see New Delhi cooperating with Ottawa. “We have made clear that the allegations are extremely serious, and they need to be taken seriously. And we wanted to see the government of India cooperate with Canada in its investigation. Obviously, they have not chosen that path,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told a media briefing while responding to questions from reporters.

Miller declined to comment on India’s reaction to the latest moves by Canada and doubled down on the need for India to cooperate. “But as we have said before, they are serious allegations and we have wanted to see India take them seriously and cooperate with Canada’s investigation. They have chosen an alternate path,” he said.

The US takes the matter “incredibly seriously” and wants to “see it fully investigated”, he said. At the same time, India continues to be an “incredibly strong partner” of the US and the two sides work together on a number of matters, including the shared vision for a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific, Miller said.

“And when we have concerns, we have the kind of relationship where we can take those concerns to them and have very frank, candid conversations about those concerns. And that is what we have been doing,” he said without giving details.

Miller said it was “completely coincidental” that Canada levelled the latest charges at almost the same time when an Indian high-level inquiry committee investigating an alleged plot to kill Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun was visiting Washington.

The Indian side set up the inquiry committee to examine inputs provided by the US about the so-called “murder for hire” plot, for which Indian national Nikhil Gupta has been indicted by American prosecutors. Gupta was arrested in the Czech Republic and extradited to the US earlier this year. Indian officials have the inputs from the US that are being investigated because they affect national security.

Several officials have been removed from their positions in India’s external intelligence agency in connection with the plot.