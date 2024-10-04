Cancer-causing agents found in 12 cakes of Bengaluru bakeries

The Karnataka government on Thursday issued a warning after harmful colouring agents, linked to cancer, were discovered in samples of 12 different cake varieties sold by several bakeries. The Karnataka government on Thursday issued a warning after harmful colouring agents, linked to cancer, were discovered in samples of 12 different cake varieties sold by several bakeries (File photo)

The advisory comes after months of ongoing scrutiny over food safety in Karnataka, which recently banned the use of artificial food dyes like Rhodamine-B in street foods such as cotton candy and gobi manchurian due to health risks.

“We’ve detected harmful, cancer-causing substances in some of the cake samples tested, and these additives are strictly regulated under the Food Safety and Standards Act of 2006 and related food safety regulations from 2011,” said a senior government official. He warned that bakeries must immediately comply with safety standards or face stringent action.

Food safety commissioner Srinivas K cautioned bakeries across the state against using unsafe chemicals and additives in their products, stating that recent tests on cakes collected from Bengaluru bakeries confirmed the presence of potentially dangerous substances.

According to an official statement by the Karnataka Food Safety and Quality Department, “Among the 235 cake samples tested, 12 were found to contain artificial colours like Allura Red, Sunset Yellow FCF, Ponceau 4R, Tartrazine, and Carmoisine, all of which were present in amounts that exceeded the prescribed safety limits. These chemicals, often used to enhance the visual appeal of cakes such as red velvet and black forest, have been linked to cancer and other serious health risks. Overuse of these additives could also have negative impacts on mental and physical health.”

In addition to inspecting cakes, the department had recently tested other food items. In August, they examined 221 paneer samples and 65 khoya samples, discovering that one of each was substandard. Similarly, inspections carried out at railway food stalls and tourist hot spots in September revealed multiple cases of non-compliance with food safety rules.