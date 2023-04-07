CBSE 2024 board exams to have more MCQs, questions based on competency

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revamped its assessment practices for academic session 2023-24 by introducing more competency-based questions and reducing the weightage given to short and long answer type questions in examinations, the board said on Thursday. CBSE has been gradually introducing such patterns in its papers since 2020-21. (HT file)

The development is a part of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and stands in alignment with competency-focused education. The board has been gradually introducing such question patterns in its papers since 2020-21.

“The National Education Policy, 2020 has affirmed the need to move from rote learning to learning more focused on developing the creative and critical thinking capacities of students to meet the challenges of the 21st century proactively. The board is initiating changes in the examination and assessment practices for the academic session 2023-24 to align assessment to Competency Focused Education,” said Joseph Emanuel, director, CBSE (Academics) in a statement.

“...In the forthcoming session, a greater number of Competency Based Questions or questions that assess the application of concepts in real-life situations will be part of the question paper,” he added.

As per the new assessment practices, for Class 10, 50% of the total questions in an examination will be competency-based in the form of multiple choice questions (MCQs), case based questions, source-based integrated questions, or any other type. The weightage for such questions in the last academic session was 40%.

The objective section of an exam paper will now include MCQ questions with 20% weightage. The weightage for short-answer and long-answer type questions has been reduced to 30% from 40% last year.

For Class 12, 40% of the total questions in an exam paper will be competency based in the form of MCQs, case based questions, source-based integrated questions, or any other type. The weightage for such questions in the last academic session was 30%.

In Class 12, too, the objective questions will now necessarily be MCQs with 20% weightage.

The weightage for short-answer and long-answer type questions has been reduced to 40%. Last year, it was 50%.