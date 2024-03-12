Central Industrial Security Force marks 55th Raising Day in Bhilai

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) marked its 55th Raising Day with a ceremonial function held at CISF Regional Training Centre in Bhilai in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. Union minister of state for home affairs, Nityanand Rai, who was the chief guest of the Raising Day Parade, took the salute of the parade. (Image posted on X by Nityanand Rai)

Union minister of state for home affairs, Nityanand Rai, who was the chief guest of the Raising Day Parade, took the salute of the parade while senior CISF officers and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Rai also released the annual in-house publication of CISF “Sentinel-2024” and a “Coffee Table Book”.

In his address, the minister not only commended the Parade Commander and participants for their outstanding performance but also underscored the pivotal role played by the CISF in upholding national security.

He emphasised the significance of CISF contributions in ensuring the safety of vital installations, highlighting their exemplary services in maintaining the security of airports, Delhi Metro, seaports, and various industrial establishments.

The minister further expressed confidence in the capabilities of CISF personnel, praising their unwavering dedication and sacrifice in the line of duty. He reaffirmed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)’s commitment to continuously support and provide resources to equip CISF with the necessary tools and capabilities to effectively tackle future security challenges.

The celebration also included an investiture ceremony, where 11 CISF officers and personnel were decorated with prestigious awards, including the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and President’s Police Medal for fire service.