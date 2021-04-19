IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Centre lists top 10 states with the highest active Covid-19 cases. Check details here
Graphic shared by the Union ministry of information and broadcasting on its Covid-19 portal on Twitter
Graphic shared by the Union ministry of information and broadcasting on its Covid-19 portal on Twitter
india news

Centre lists top 10 states with the highest active Covid-19 cases. Check details here

Maharashtra, with over 670,000 active Covid-19 cases, tops the list, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh, with more than one lakh active cases. Next are Kerala, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat, which have between 100,000-60,000 active cases.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 10:33 AM IST

Amid a record rise in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases across India, the central government on Monday shared the list of the top 10 states and Union territories in the country with the highest number of active Covid-19 cases. Maharashtra, with over 670,000 active Covid-19 cases, tops the list by a magnitude, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh, all of which have reported more than one lakh active Covid-19 cases. Next on the list are Kerala, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat, states which have between 100,000-60,000 active Covid-19 cases.

Here's the list of the top 10 states and Union territories in India with the highest active Covid-19 cases at 8am on April 19:

1. Maharashtra (672,037 cases)

2. Uttar Pradesh (191,457 cases)

3. Karnataka (133,562 cases)

4. Chhattisgarh (128,019 cases)

5. Kerala (94,009 cases)

6. Delhi (74,941 cases)

7. Tamil Nadu (70,391 cases)

8. Madhya Pradesh (68,576 cases)

9. Rajasthan (67,135 cases)

10. Gujarat (61,647 cases)

Meanwhile, India yet again reported the highest single-day spike of coronavirus disease cases till now, with a record 273,810 new Covid-19 infection on Monday, taking the country's overall infection tally past 15 million, second only to the United States globally. The death toll from Covid-19, too, rose by a record 1619 to reach 178,769, according to the Union health ministry's data. In the last 24 hours, as many as 144,178 people recovered from the virus. With this, the number of recoveries reached 1,29,53,821 in India. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 26,78,94,549 samples have been tested so far, with 13,56,133 samples tested on Sunday. Meanwhile, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccinations administered in the country stands at 12,38,52,566.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus coronavirus mutation coronavirus lockdown coronavirus crisis coronavirus in india covid-19 pandemic covid-19 quarantine + 6 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP