 Centre sets up committee to monitor situation at Indo-Bangladesh border | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Centre sets up committee to monitor situation at Indo-Bangladesh border

ByNeeraj Chauhan
Aug 09, 2024 03:29 PM IST

On Thursday, Nobel laureate professor Muhammad Yunus took over as the head of the interim government of Bangladesh.

The Centre on Friday formed a committee to monitor the situation at the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB) in the wake of the recent spate of violence in the neighbouring country where minorities are reportedly being targeted amid anti-government protests.

The Union ministry of home affairs in New Delhi. (File Photo)
The Union ministry of home affairs in New Delhi. (File Photo)

Making the announcement on social media platform X, Union home minister Amit Shah said the committee, led by additional director general rank officer of Border Security Force (BSF), will maintain communication channels with their counterpart authorities in Bangladesh to ensure safety of Indian citizens and people belonging to minority communities in Bangladesh.

Apart from the ADG of BSF eastern command, the committee will have Inspector General of BSF Frontier HQ South Bengal; IG, BSF Frontier HQ Tripura, Member (Planning and Development), Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), and, Secretary, LPAI, as members.

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina was on Monday ousted from the country following protests by students across Bangladesh. Since then, incidents of widespread attacks on Hindu temples and members from minority communities have been reported in the country.

On Thursday, Nobel laureate professor Muhammad Yunus took over as the head of the interim government of Bangladesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India hoped for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities in the neighbouring country.

The BSF has already tightened vigil on the IBB and any unauthorised entry to India is being stopped.

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Centre sets up committee to monitor situation at Indo-Bangladesh border
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On