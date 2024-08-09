Centre sets up committee to monitor situation at Indo-Bangladesh border

The Centre on Friday formed a committee to monitor the situation at the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB) in the wake of the recent spate of violence in the neighbouring country where minorities are reportedly being targeted amid anti-government protests. The Union ministry of home affairs in New Delhi. (File Photo)

Making the announcement on social media platform X, Union home minister Amit Shah said the committee, led by additional director general rank officer of Border Security Force (BSF), will maintain communication channels with their counterpart authorities in Bangladesh to ensure safety of Indian citizens and people belonging to minority communities in Bangladesh.

Apart from the ADG of BSF eastern command, the committee will have Inspector General of BSF Frontier HQ South Bengal; IG, BSF Frontier HQ Tripura, Member (Planning and Development), Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), and, Secretary, LPAI, as members.

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina was on Monday ousted from the country following protests by students across Bangladesh. Since then, incidents of widespread attacks on Hindu temples and members from minority communities have been reported in the country.

On Thursday, Nobel laureate professor Muhammad Yunus took over as the head of the interim government of Bangladesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India hoped for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities in the neighbouring country.

The BSF has already tightened vigil on the IBB and any unauthorised entry to India is being stopped.