Kerala Police circle inspector booked under rape charges, probe on

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 27, 2023 05:35 PM IST

A case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against MC Pramod at the Kuttipuram police station

A circle inspector of the Kerala crime branch has been booked in Malappuram district for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage.

For representational purposes only. (PTI File Photo)
“We received the complaint from the woman two days ago, following which the case was filed. She claimed that the officer raped her multiple times starting last year on the pretext of marrying her. The investigation is going on,” investigating officer Benny Vellappallil, deputy superintendent of police at Tirur, said.

Pramod was the circle inspector at Kuttipuram and is currently an officer of the same rank in the crime branch section after his transfer to Thrissur last year.

Another officer from the Kuttipuram station said the accused reportedly assaulted the woman at different places including Wayanad, Kuttippuram and Payyannur. The accused, who has not been arrested yet, will be questioned soon, the police said.

