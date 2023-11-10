close_game
close_game
News / India News / CJI Chandrachud inaugurates cafe run by differently-abled in Supreme Court

CJI Chandrachud inaugurates cafe run by differently-abled in Supreme Court

PTI |
Nov 10, 2023 12:41 PM IST

Urging the members of the bar to support the initiative, the CJI announced about the inauguration of the cafe in the court complex.

Taking a step towards promoting inclusivity, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Friday inaugurated the 'Mitti Cafe', wholly managed by differently-abled people, on the Supreme Court premises.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Friday inaugurated the 'Mitti Cafe'(ANI)
Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Friday inaugurated the 'Mitti Cafe'(ANI)

Urging the members of the bar to support the initiative, the CJI announced about the inauguration of the cafe in the court complex, before the start of the day's work.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"I hope the bar will support the initiative," the CJI said, noting that all of them, who are managing the cafe, are persons with disabilities.

Attorney General R Venkataramani said it is a "symbol of great compassion".

The cafe was inaugurated by CJI Chandrachud before the start of the day's work in the presence of other judges.

The CJI said 'Mitti Cafe' has opened 38 outlets in different parts of the country and they have served six million meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The top court already has several canteens and cafeterias on its premises which cater to the need of lawyers and litigants visiting the court every day.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out