CM: No agreement with DKS on power sharing

Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said there was no agreement over power sharing between him and his deputy DK Shivakumar, in a statement loaded with the possibility of internal rumblings within the ruling Congress. The comments made by Siddaramaiah while speaking to reporters in Mandya district contradicted Shivakumar’s recent claim of an “understanding” over the leadership transition between them (ANI)

The comments made by Siddaramaiah while speaking to reporters in Mandya district contradicted Shivakumar’s recent claim of an “understanding” over the leadership transition between them, before the Congress came to power in the southern last year.

“There is no agreement between us regarding the transfer of power. I will abide by the high command’s decision,” the CM said, replying to a question over Shivakumar’s recent remarks on the matter.

Reacting to the chief minister’s comments, Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Congress president, told reporters in Bengaluru: “Once the chief minister has said, there is no objection to it...what he, the CM says is final. No objections, I’m always loyal to the chair, I’m loyal to the party. The CM has said — no (further) question, no discussion, no debate.”

Asked if he was disappointed with the comments, Shivakumar said: “I have responded to all of that.”

Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were engaged in a stiff competition for the CM’s post after the Congress won the assembly elections in Karnataka in May last year. While the former was the party’s first choice for the post, Shivakumar throwing his hat into the ring made the situation precarious for the ruling party.

After hectic negotiations, the Congress persuaded Shivakumar to accept the deputy CM post. Although the compromise averted the immediate crisis, some media reports of a possible power-sharing between the two leaders after two-and-a-half years left lingering questions over possible future rumblings.

In a recent media interaction, Shivakumar said that an understanding existed regarding the rotation of power. “It is true that there is an agreement between us regarding the sharing of power,” he had said, sparking speculations of a possible leadership change.

This comes ahead of the “Jana Kalyana Samavesha” convention in Hassan. The Karnataka Congress on Tuesday announced that the upcoming mega rally in Hassan district, originally conceived as a show of support for chief minister Siddaramaiah, will be held under the party’s banner on Thursday with a new name.

The event, initially named “Siddaramaiah Swabhimani Janandolana Samavesha” (Siddaramaiah Self-Respect Rally), has been renamed as “Jana Kalyana Samavesha” (Public Welfare Rally) following directives from the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Shivakumar will be presiding over the rally.

He told reporters: “This is a Congress programme under my leadership and the KPCC. We want to communicate the development we have achieved and the lies spread by the BJP and JD(S), which have not worked. It is the people’s mandate that matters.”

He further said that the “Jana Kalyana Samavesha” will spotlight the Congress government’s “pro-people” initiatives, particularly its guarantee schemes. “This rally is not about one individual; it is about the Congress and the people of Karnataka.”

Initially planned as a response to the allegations levelled against Siddaramaiah in the Mysore urban development authority (Muda) site allotment case, the rally was intended to consolidate support among minorities, backward classes, and Dalits (Ahinda) in Hassan, a JD(S) stronghold.

However, after internal discussions and concerns raised by senior party leaders, the focus of the event has shifted to promoting the Congress’s developmental work and countering misinformation from opposition parties.

Siddaramaiah confirmed the revised scope of the event, stating, “Tomorrow (Thursday) a convention has been organised jointly by the Congress party and Swabhimanigala Okkuta. Probably Swabhimanigala Okkuta will be getting more people for the convention.”

While downplaying the change in focus, chief minister Siddaramaiah emphasised that the event would also underline the state government’s commitment to its key guarantee schemes and other public welfare measures.