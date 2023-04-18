College student shot dead in broad daylight in UP, one arrested: Police

A 20-year-old college student was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants in broad daylight in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district on Monday, police said. HT Image

One person was later arrested following an exchange of fire with police during which he sustained a bullet injury. Police said the accused attacked the student after she reportedly refused his marriage proposal. Efforts are on to nab the second accused.

Additional director general of police (ADGP) Alok Singh said the incident took place when the deceased, Roshini Ahirwar, a Bachelor of Arts (BA) student at Ram Lakhan Patel Degree College, was returning home after appearing for an examination in her college. “Her father Man Singh said she was returning home after her exam when she was shot on her head,” Singh said.

“The assailants used a country-made pistol and had abandoned the weapon on the spot before escaping,” he added.

The crime spot is around 200 metres away from a local police station. One accused, identified as Raj Ahirwar, was later arrested on the basis of a complaint by the woman’s parents..

Jalaun superintendent of police (SP) Iraj Raja said after Ahirwar was arrested, he was taken to recover the motorcycle number plate he had dismantled. During this time, he snatched the service pistol of a local station house officer and fired at the police officials. The police retaliated and shot him in the legs.

Preliminary probe suggests Roshini and Raj knew each other. “As Raj wanted to marry her, Rohini had started distancing herself from him. Angered by this, he followed her on Monday and along with one of his cousins, killed her,” the SP said.