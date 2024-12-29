Cong complains ‘non-govt officials’ collecting data, LG orders inquiry

The office of lieutenant governor VK Saxena has written to the Delhi police commissioner and the chief secretary, asking them to conduct an inquiry into the collection of personal details and forms by non-government officials for supposed state schemes, and to also inform the Election Commission of India about data collection. New Delhi, India - Dec. 26, 2024: Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit meets Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena with complaint against AAP National Convenor and former CM Arvind Kejriwal over AAP's proposed schemes for ₹ 2100 month allowance for women in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, December 26, 2024. ( HT Photo / Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

Saxena’s office sent the letters on December 26 after Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit approached the LG, claiming that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) functionaries were going door-to-door to collect data for the Mahila Samman Yojana — a scheme which offers ₹1,000 per month to the Capital’s women — despite the state’s women and child development (WCD) department stating that a portal will soon be launched to register for the scheme.

The LG also ordered an inquiry into Dikshit’s allegations that cash worth crores is being brought into Delhi from Punjab ahead of the upcoming elections, and asked police to inform the top brass of Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan police to stay vigilant around Delhi’s borders.

In response, the AAP claimed that the investigations were a “sham” that was ordered at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Delhi government, in its 2024-25 budget, announced the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana for a monthly payment of ₹1,000 for all women voters in Delhi. Though the scheme is yet to take off, Arvind Kejriwal on December 12 said that the amount would be raised to ₹2,100 if the AAP retains power in Delhi, and the party has been running a registration drive for the scheme over the past week.

However, the state WCD on December 25 issued a notice, warning against the AAP holding registration drive for the scheme, and said that the project is “non-existent” and is yet to be notified by Delhi government.

On December 26, the LG office asked police to take action against individuals organising camps for the “fraudulent” enrolment of government schemes.

“Dikshit has requested that in view of the clarification submitted by the Women and Child development department, GNCTD, it is clear that this is a fraud being perpetrated by the AAP and has requested to institute a high level inquiry in the matter. Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor has noted that Women and Child department, GNCT has already clarified that it will launch a digital portal for collection of forms as and when scheme is notified,” the letters said.

“The elections to Delhi legislative assembly are likely to be conducted shortly and possibility of using such illegal money in the ensuing election to influence the voters of Delhi cannot be ruled out... use of money power in election is not only an offence... but also an impediment to free and fair elections,” the letters added.

Responding to the letters, Kejriwal said that the AAP, if it wins the upcoming Delhi elections, will implement the Mahila Samman Yojana as well as the Sanjeevani Yojana — under which all Delhi residents aged 60 years and above will be provided free treatment in the city — “at any cost”.

“If you vote for BJP even by mistake, these people will stop schemes like free electricity-water, free bus travel for women… they will stop AAP’s schemes and make Delhi’s condition so bad you will have to leave the city,” Kejriwal said at a press conference. He also accused the BJP of colluding with the Congress to undermine the AAP’s efforts. “I will get Mahila Samman and Sanjeevani Yojana implemented as well at any cost regardless of what the BJP does if the AAP wins the elections,” he said.

Kejriwal called the LG’s order a sham, saying the BJP has ordered a “fake investigation” after seeing the great response that the two schemes have got.

“They have ordered a fake investigation. Investigation into what? What is there to investigate? We are not collecting any money. We are only asking people who wish to avail of these schemes after the elections to come and register. Today, in the name of this investigation, they want to shut down these schemes,” said Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav said that it was a grave matter that the LG had to direct an inquiry on Dikshit’s complaint.

Meanwhile, South Delhi MP and BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri welcomed the LG’s directions said that the AAP’s “politics of lies, deception and fraud” should stop.