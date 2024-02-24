Congress can’t think beyond dynasty, corruption, appeasement: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday alleged that the Congress party cannot think beyond dynasty, appeasement and corruption, and said that development of the country was never on their agenda and that they always focused on forming a government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration and laying the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Chhattisgarh via video conference on Saturday. (ANI)

Modi was virtually addressing the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Chhattisgarh’ programme which was attended by BJP leaders across the state at district headquarters. Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) leaders and officials were present at the main event at Indoor Stadium Budha Talab in Raipur.

Modi also laid the foundation stones of ten development projects worth over ₹34,400 crore and said when India becomes the world’s third-largest economy in the next five years, Chhattisgarh will reach new heights of development.

“Those who ruled the country for a long time after Independence, their thinking was not big, and they kept on taking decisions keeping in mind (their) political interests. The Congress was elected to power again and again but forgot to build the future of the country,” the PM said.

Their (Congress) thought was only to form government while taking the country forward was never on their agenda, he said.

“Today also the Congress’s dasha and disha’ (condition and direction) are the same as earlier. The Congress cannot think beyond dynasty, corruption and appeasement. Those who work only for their own family can never think about your family. But for Modi, you all are Modi’s family. Your dreams are Modi’s resolution. That is why today I am talking about developed India and developed Chhattisgarh,” Modi said.

“To each of 140 crore Indians, this servant has given the guarantee of his commitment and hard work”, he said recalling his 2014 guarantee of making every Indian proud of India’s image in the world.

Similarly, strong action is being taken against those who have looted poor citizens’ money. This money is being utilised for the scheme for the welfare of the poor, he added.

“Free ration, free medical treatment, affordable medicines, housing, piped water, gas connection and toilets for the poor. This work is going on,” Modi said.

“Ten years ago, Modi had given the guarantee that we will create an India as per the dreams of our ancestors. Today, look all around, a new India is being built just like the dreams that our ancestors had seen. We are building Naya Bharat … Did anyone think 10 years ago that digital payments could be done even in villages? Has anyone ever thought that a son who had gone to work outside would be able to send money to his family in the village?... Today it has become possible,” he said.

The Prime Minister further targeted the Congress by referring to a statement made by former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi that only 15 paise out of a rupee meant for the welfare of the people reaches them, and said if the same situation prevails at present, then one can imagine what would have happened today.

In the last ten years, the BJP-led Centre has transferred more than ₹34 lakh crores to the bank accounts of the people of the country through Direct Benefit Transfer. Had the Congress been in power and 15 paise tradition continued, ₹29 lakh crore out of ₹34 lakh crore would have been embezzled by the middlemen, he said.

“When corruption comes to an end, development starts and creates many employment opportunities,” PM Modi said, throwing light on the development of health facilities and education infrastructure, and the construction of new roads and rail lines.

“Government strives to cut down the electricity bills of consumers to zero”, he said, mentioning the PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity scheme, which aims to cover 1 crore households across the country.

He said that the government will provide financial aid directly into the bank accounts for setting up rooftop solar panels where 300 units of electricity will be made free and the excess electricity produced will be bought back by the government, thereby creating additional income for citizens worth thousands of rupees.

Modi also mentioned the government’s emphasis on transforming the annadata into urjadata by assisting farmers to set up small-scale solar plants on barren farmlands.

The Prime Minister hailed the BJP government in the state saying it has started fulfilling the guarantees (poll promise) given by the double-engine government.

Reacting to the PM’s speech, the Congress claimed that it reflects that in the last 10 years, his government has done nothing.

“For the last 10 years, Modi ji has only fooled the nation by his speeches. He has nothing to give to the people. I wanted to ask what happened to inflation and his claim that he will control inflation in 100 days. He should also answer why the income of farmers was not doubled as he had promised? The farmers are asking for MSP (minimum support price). Who is responsible for this that farmers are protesting?” said Sushil Anand Shukla, chief spokesperson of the Congress in Chhattisgarh.