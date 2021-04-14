IND USA
Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala. (File photo)
Congress launches INC TV, its own digital media platform

At the launch event at Congress headquarters, party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that INC TV will start airing shows from April 24 which marks the National Panchayati Raj Day, and would be live for at least 8 hours every day
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON APR 14, 2021 02:24 PM IST

The Congress on Wednesday launched its own digital media platform, INC TV, on YouTube on the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. The party has, over the years, alleged that the mainstream media is biased against the Opposition, and the YouTube channel will allow it to convey its message directly to the public.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party already has a YouTube channel with 3.67 million followers.

At the launch event at Congress headquarters, party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that INC TV will start airing shows from April 24 which marks the National Panchayati Raj Day, and would be live for at least 8 hours every day. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and All India Congress Committee general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge, NSUI president Neeraj Kundan and Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev were also present at the launch.

Speaking at the press conference, Kharge said that even Ambedkar believed that journalism had become a trade in India and it was the BJP that was proving him right today.

He added that Dalits were suffering under BJP and every 11 minutes, there was an attack on a Dalit in India. “This truth of our country has been long concealed. Our nation has the right to hear the truth. Through INC TV, we aim to bring it out” Kharge added.

The Congress has, over the years, been severely criticised for not upping its social media engagement with the young. In February, the party launched its ‘Join Congress Social media’ campaign.

