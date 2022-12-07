Congress leader on his ‘Bhasmasura’ remark: 'I have problem with PM's attitude'

Former Congress MP VS Ugrappa on Wednesday said he stand by his “Bhasmasura” remark used for Prime Minister Narendra Modi because his promises vanish in thin air. Speaking to news agency ANI, Ugrappa said that PM Modi had promise to generate two crore jobs every year but failed miserably on that front.

“100% I stand by my statement. I have a problem with the attitude of PM. Even CT Ravi uses words like 'Bhasmasura' against anti-nationals, so I have said the same what is the problem?,” the Congress leader said.

“I said so because whatever he promises, all those things just vanish. He had promised that he would create two crore jobs in a year. So far in eight years, he should have created 16 crore jobs whereas during pandemic we lost over 13 crore jobs,” he added.

BJP national general secretary CT Ravi last week said only the corrupt and anti-nationals see the prime minister as "Bhasmasura", but for the people of the country Modi is "Lord Narayana".

"PM Modi is against the corrupt and anti-nationals so for them he's 'Bhasmasura' but for countrymen, he's like Lord Narayana. PM Modi is in power to 'bhasma' (burn and turn to ashes) the corrupt," he told reporters in Bengaluru.

It is not the first time that Ugrappa has triggered a controversy by his statements in PM Modi. In 2020, he has called PM Modi a "Bhasmasura" and Union minister Amit Shah "Shani".

“In January 2019, I made it very very clear on his (PM Modi) face that you are 'Adhunik Duryodhana' and that your attitude clearly shows heights of arrogance. I am sticking to my statement,” he said.

